West Africa: Ghana Tops 2023 Global Exporters of Shea

A 3-day World Shea Expo has opened in Tamale, the Northern Regional Capital, yesterday, with the revelation that Ghana ranked the leading global exporter of shea in 2023.

Dubbed: "World Shea Expo Ghana 2025," the event is on the theme: "Empowering Women and Youth-Led SMEs in the Shea Value Chain: The Role of Government and Financial Institutions."

It is being attended by stakeholders within the shea production value chain from across the country.

Opening it, the Director for Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness (PIAA) at the Office of the President, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, disclosed that Ghana in 2023 ranked the top global exporter of Shea Butter and, currently producing an estimated capacity of between 130,000 to 150,000 metric tonnes of shea nuts annually, approximately $118m.

This is projected to increase to 400,000 metric tonnes annually, valued at $640 million. The global market for shea is projected to exceed $3 billion by 2030.

The Expo is being organised by PIAA in partnership with the Savannah Golden Tree Ltd., the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana Exim Bank, COCOBOD, Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), GEA, NDA and COCOSHE.

The Expo is expected to draw participants from women cooperatives, youth-led businesses, processors, exporters, international buyers, financial institutions, development agencies, traditional authorities, and the media.

It involves exhibitions, panel discussions, investment forums, policy dialogues, training workshops, and field visits--carefully designed to unlock new opportunities in the value chain.

Dr Otokunor said with the introduction of the 24-Hour Economy policy, the government was setting a new national ambition in investing in modern processing facilities, mechanised harvesting, cold storage, and all-season logistics.

"Ghana has the capacity, the expertise, and the entrepreneurial energy to capture a far greater share--if we act decisively, and if we act together," he stated.

He said they would be business-to-business linkages, export opportunities worth close to $10 million, and significant progress in standards.

The PIAA Director said the government was committed to transforming the shea industry into a powerful vehicle for inclusive growth, economic empowerment and global competitiveness.

Dr Otokunor said the World Shea Expo was not just the largest multi-stakeholder event in the sector but the single most impactful platform to bring together key players to share innovations, foster investment, and impact.

He said government, under the visionary leadership of President Mahama, was not only supportive but was driving policy, making investments, and delivering results.

"One of our flagship commitments is the full revival of the Buipe Shea Processing Factory established by the President," he stated.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, said both the shea kernels and the shea butter standards would enable

Ghanaian products to meet the requirements of premium markets across Europe, North America, and Asia.

In addition, he stated that government would work to provide direct support for women cooperatives, youth entrepreneurs, research institutions, and processors in the value chain to enhance their production competitiveness.

He also added that the World Shea Expo 2025 was not just a celebration, but a platform for transformation and was an expression of a government that was serious about industrialisation, rural development, and climate-smart agriculture.

The Minister, therefore, urged stakeholders to build an industry that works for the people, protects the environment, and contributes to Ghana's long-term economic development.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), Dr Andrews Osei Okrah, said his outfit employs over 240 women and produces a range of value-added products from shea.

