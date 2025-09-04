Ghana's Coastal Defences Fuel Inequality, Displace Communities-Study

The government-led interventions to combat coastal erosion in Ghana are exacerbating social inequalities and forcing vulnerable communities from their homes without adequate support, according to a new study by Friedrich Nikolaus Neu, a doctoral researcher at the University of Freiburg.

Presenting his findings on July 31 in Accra, Mr Neu said engineered solutions such as sea defences and dams have disrupted natural sediment flows, accelerating erosion along the country's coastline.

The seven-year research titled: "Pathways of Adaptation to Environmental and Climate Change in Coastal Ghana," focused on the Volta Delta--one of the regions most threatened by coastal hazards.

It revealed systemic weaknesses in Ghana's climate adaptation policies, particularly their effects on marginalised populations.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr Neu noted that while sea level rises is often blamed for coastal erosion, the problem is far more complex.

"Reduced sediment supply from upstream infrastructure, particularly the Akosombo and Kpong dams, plays a significant role," he explained.

He added that, "only around 8 per cent of the original sediment load from the Volta River now reaches the coast. This sediment is essential for replenishing beaches and maintaining coastal stability."

Mr Neu further elaborated that coastal engineering projects such as groynes and sea walls--may protect specific areas but frequently worsen erosion in nearby communities.

"In Keta, for example, a sea defence wall has reduced flooding locally but has intensified erosion further east, displacing families.

Local strategies, including traditional shoreline defences and community relocation, have had limited impact. Many residents remain reluctant to move away from ancestral lands, despite growing ricks," the Study found.

Mr Neu recommended nature-based, community-driven measures such as mangrove restoration, sediment management, and hybrid systems that combine natural and engineered defences.

Commenting on the findings, Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Ghana, stated that adaptation strategies must reflect both scientific evidence and lived realities of coastal populations.

"With rising sea levels, increasing erosion, and saltwater intrusion, adaptation must be locally relevant, future-focused, and backed by institutional collaboration," she suggested.

Professor Klutse further called for blending traditional knowledge with scientific research to ensure climate responses remain effective and inclusive.

BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH

