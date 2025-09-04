Ghana: Kath to Address Critical Operational Deficits, Infrastructure Gaps - CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr (Med) Paa Kwesi Baidoo, has announced a comprehensive strategy to address critical operational deficits and infrastructure gaps at the facility.

Speaking at the Hospital's 2025 Mid-Year Performance Review Conference--his first since assuming office in May--the CEO acknowledged that several vital equipment, including CT scans, MRI machines, fluoroscopy units, oxygen plants, and central sterilisation systems, are either malfunctioning or completely down.

He further revealed that essential facilities such as a Catheterisation Laboratory (CATHLAB) and Mammogram unit remain entirely absent.

The conference, held as part of the Hospital's 70th anniversary year, brought together directors, staff, and stakeholders to assess performance and chart a path forward.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr Baidoo expressed gratitude for the warm reception since his appointment and pledged to lead with transparency, urgency, and a commitment to excellence.

He outlined a vision to transform KATH into a true centre of excellence--where staff innovation would be recognised, stakeholder support visible and valued, and patient care was compassionate, cost-effective, and life-changing.

To achieve this, he said his administration was pursuing strategic engagements with key institutions, including the Ministry of Health, GNPC, Ghana Gas, NHIA, and the Bank of Ghana. These efforts, he noted, were already yielding results, with the NHIA commencing procurement of a CATHLAB to expand access to cardiac care.

The CEO also announced internal reforms aimed at restoring professionalism and operational efficiency. These include the drafting of new policies and the review of outdated ones, such as guidelines on Pharmacy Residency Training, Opioids Use, and the hospital's Disciplinary Code.

Together with the Comprehensive Patient Care and Duty Rota Policy, these reforms were expected to improve staff conduct and service delivery.

Despite the challenges, the hospital recorded notable performance gains in the first half of 2025.

Specialist OPD attendance rose five per cent above target, while the Oral Health Directorate exceeded its goal by 21 per cent with radiology output increased by 10 per cent, and other radiological services surged by 95 per cent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Surgeries rose seven per cent above target, inpatient deaths dropped by 13 per cent, and physiotherapy services improved by 10 per cent while emergency attendance also increased by six per cent.

However, the CEO acknowledged declines in emergency admissions, laboratory services, deliveries, primary care, and radiotherapy--underscoring the need for urgent intervention and strategic recalibration.

He concluded his address with a pledge to serve with humility and resolve, stating that while the task ahead was arduous, "it is not insurmountable".

With the support of government, management, staff, and stakeholders, he expressed confidence in repositioning KATH to meet and exceed expectations.

The CEO also paid tribute to Dr Georgina Afua Sam, the outgoing Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services, who is set to retire next month after seven years of dedicated service. He described her legacy as enduring and said the hospital would continue to draw on her expertise.