Ghana: Fix Urban Transport Crisis to Restore Commuter Dignity

Daily commuting in Ghana's urban centres has become a nightmare for thousands of citizens as the transportation crisis deepens. Every morning, large crowds gather at bus stops, anxiously waiting for vehicles to convey them to work.

Among them are government workers who must report by 8:00 a.m., yet are often delayed through no fault of their own. In desperation, some commuters wake as early as 3:00 a.m., sacrificing rest just to arrive on time.

Commercial drivers, exploiting the situation, impose exorbitant fares. A common practice is to pick up passengers along the same route and charge each of them separately, even when bound for the same destination.

For example, a driver heading towards Kasoa may load passengers at Kaneshie, Odorkor and other stops, collecting multiple fares in the process.

The outcome is that commuters pay nearly triple the normal rate while sitting in the same vehicle. Understandably, frustration is mounting.

The Ghanaian Times commends President John Dramani Mahama's "Reset Agenda" as a bold response to the nation's development challenges.

Yet, it appears the transportation sector has been left behind. Unless urgent measures are taken, the productivity of workers and the well-being of families will continue to suffer.

The solution lies in government prioritising an efficient public transport network, improving road infrastructure and enforcing regulations to protect commuters from exploitation.

A reliable and affordable transport system would not only ease daily struggles but also enhance productivity and spur economic growth. Regrettably, private transport operators behave as though commuters have no choice.

Many trotros are in such poor condition that when it rains, passengers are drenched as if standing in the open.

Ironically, these same vehicles often display valid roadworthy certificates issued by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Such lapses undermine public confidence and highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement.

We at The Ghanaian Times believe that the time has come for government to intervene directly. The introduction of more government-operated buses is essential to break the control private operators wield over commuters.

Flooding the cities, especially Accra, with Metro Mass Transit (popularly known as Kufuor buses) and Ayalolo buses will provide immediate relief.

Likewise, the Intercity STC Company should be resourced with additional coaches to expand its reach.

Ghanaians deserve a transport system that is affordable, reliable and safe. Anything less will amount to a betrayal of the public trust.

The Reset Agenda cannot leave commuters behind. It must restore dignity to daily travel, ensure fairness in fare charges, and build a modern public transport system worthy of a developing nation.