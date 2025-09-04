Nigeria: Why We Banned Export of Raw Shea Nut - Minister

This move, he said, aims to create rural jobs, empower women, and establish Nigeria as a major player in the refined shea products market.

Despite producing nearly two-fifths of global shea nuts, Nigeria earns less than 1 per cent in the $6.5 billion market, Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has said.

Mr Kyari disclosed this while speaking at the Africa Food Systems Forum (#AFSForum2025) in Dakar, Senegal, on Wednesday.

This move, he said, aims to create rural jobs, empower women, and establish Nigeria as a major player in the refined shea products market.

"President Tinubu highlighted that despite Nigeria producing nearly two-fifths of global shea, the country earns less than 1 per cent of the $6.5 billion market. We are committed to reversing that imbalance.

"By banning raw shea nut exports and steering investments toward local processing, we aim to transform our shea sector, creating rural jobs, empowering women and anchoring Nigeria firmly in the refined shea products market," Mr Kyari said.

Last week Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu approved a 6-month temporary ban on the export of raw shea nut to curb informal trade, boost local processing, protect and grow Nigeria's shea industry.

The ban, which is with immediate effect, is subject to review on expiration and specifically aimed at boosting Nigeria's shea value chain to generate around $300 million annually in the short term.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who announced the president's directive during a multi-stakeholder meeting at the Presidential Villa, at the time, called on the Federal Ministry of Finance and other relevant government agencies to fast-track enforcement.

Speaking further on the directive, the vice president said the decision was not "an anti-trade policy but a pro-value addition policy designed to secure raw materials for our processing factories and enabling industries run at full capacity thereby boosting rural income and jobs for our people."

Shea nut is grown on a tree of the family Sapotaceae. The shea fruit consists of a thin, tart, nutritious pulp that surrounds a relatively large, oil-rich seed.

Shea nuts are processed into various products, including shea butter and shea oil, through several techniques. These methods vary depending on the intended use and market requirements.

According to Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Africa produces about 1,760,600 tonnes of raw shea nuts annually.

Nigeria is said to be the major player in the global shea nut market, contributing about 45 per cent of the world's total production.

The NEPC said the majority of shea butter produced in Nigeria is for domestic consumption, noting that there is also undocumented trade of shea nuts across the country's borders with Benin, Togo and Ghana.

Shea nut farming is predominantly carried out in many parts of Nigeria, with Niger State being the largest producer. Other notable producing states include Kwara, Kogi, Kebbi, Oyo and Kaduna.