Nigeria: Govt Urged to Adopt Bottom-Up Measures to Deliver Social Intervention Programme

The Federal government has been advised to adopt a bottom-up measure in delivering social Intervention programme across the country to enable those in real need of it access them.

This was stated at the inauguration of Micheal Ajitoni Bello Foundation (MAB), held in Lagos, with the vision to cater for the less privileged in the underserved rural communities across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Board Chairman, MAB, Taiwo Tifase, said with their focus now within the community there is little empowering 20 people can achieve.

He noted that the government must let people feel their impact by adopting policies that allow hard-to-reach citizens to get social intervention very easily within the communities.

Explaining the mission of the foundation, Tifase said by empowering 20 widows from their adopted community with cash and food items, shows with well articulated systems in place bottom-to top approach remains the best method for social intervention.

According to him, "Governments need to increase their social networks, social security. We cannot say the economy is so bad because it's throughout the world. It affects so many countries, not only Nigeria. If you travel, you see what happens."

For the Nigeria Coordinator, Yomi Onifade the Foundation is in honour of the late Micheal Ajitoni Bello, who gave his life to community service within his influence, hence "the number of less privileged and elderly people you are seeing here today.

"He was among the first to build within the community and so he gave his life to helping and serving people. That is why we want to continue this legacy even beyond the community in Oke-ira to accommodate more people in particularly underserved areas that are often not reached."