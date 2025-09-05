Nigeria: Kano Govt Bans Commercial Ads On Streetlight Poles

The Kano State Advertisement and Signage Agency, KASA, has announced a ban on commercial advertisements on streetlight poles throughout the state.

The agency has also ordered the removal of existing advertisements from lampposts.

The agency, in a statement, said it has not licensed or authorised the use of streetlight poles for commercial advertising purposes within Kano State, warning that continuous posting or mounting of such advertisements is a clear violation of the Agency's laws and regulations.

The statement reads: "The general public and all stakeholders are hereby informed that the Kano State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KASA) has not licensed or authorised the use of streetlight poles for commercial advertising purposes anywhere in Kano State.

"Any continued posting or mounting of such advertisements is therefore a clear violation of the Agency's laws and regulations.

"Accordingly, all advertisements currently displayed on streetlight poles within Kano State must be removed immediately by their respective owners to avoid enforcement actions by the Agency.

"KASA is, however, considering the development of a regulated commercial framework for the future use of streetlight poles for advertising. Stakeholders will be duly notified once such a framework is approved and operational."