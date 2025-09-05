Nigeria: 3 Suspected Fraudsters Arrested for Impersonating Security Personnel

The Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspected fraudsters who allegedly defrauded a victim of N1,030,000 by impersonating security personnel.

The suspects are Nasiru Adamu (30) from Sokoto State; Yusuf Sani (49) and Aliyu Yusu (25) both from Daura local government area of Katsina State.

They were apprehended on September 2, 2025, at 1:30 pm in Danagundi Quarters, Kano.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The command's spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, explained in a press statement yesterday that the arrest followed a distress call from the victim, Salisu Ibrahim, who reported that the suspects fraudulently obtained the amount from him.

Kiyawa said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects posed as security personnel and claimed to possess special abilities to assist the victim. They reportedly instructed Ibrahim to bring the money to a specific location, where they promised to provide further guidance through whispered messages.

He said police operatives, working with public assistance, tracked down and arrested the suspects following the victim's report.

While noting that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation, he quoted the commissioner of police, Ibrahim Bakori, as commending both the swift response of police operatives and the public's cooperation in ensuring the arrests.

The commissioner also acknowledged the ongoing support of the Kano State community in maintaining peace and security and promised that the command would remain resolute in its efforts to combat crime, uphold justice and redeem the people's trust and confidence in the Police Force.

He urged them to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the command's emergency numbers.