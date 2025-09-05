Nigeria: FCT Minister Launches 50% Fertilizer Subsidy to Empower Farmers in Abuja

In a move to bolster agricultural productivity and enhance food security, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has launched the distribution and sale of fertilizers subsidised at a 50 per cent for farmers across the six area councils in the Territory.

The launch took place at the Arts and Culture Exhibition Pavilion in Garki, Abuja, and marked a pivotal intervention by the FCT Administration, aimed at alleviating the pressures of rising global food production costs.

During the ceremony, Wike who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, announced the procurement of 550 metric tonnes of various fertilizers, including conventional NPK, granular urea, NPK gel, and urea gel, specifically designated for verified farmers.

"This initiative is a cornerstone of our commitment to food security and agricultural revitalization.

"It comes at the peak of the farming season when our farmers need support the most. With these inputs, we aim not only to boost yields but also to cushion the effects of rising food costs on households," he said.

The minister assured FCT residents that the distribution process would uphold transparency and accountability, assuring farmers that the fertilizers would reach those in genuine need and not to be siphoned off to the open market.

He urged beneficiaries to use the inputs responsibly, stating, "To whom much is given, much is expected. I passionately appeal to our farmers not to sell these fertilizers but to use them to cultivate their lands and feed their families and the FCT at large."

While encouraging the youth of the FCT to consider agriculture as a viable career option, he said, "Abuja is blessed with vast arable land. Instead of waiting endlessly for white-collar jobs, our young people should go into agriculture. It is time to return to the farms and produce what we eat."

Wike highlighted ongoing collaborations with notable partners such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Leventis Foundation, and the World Bank through its ACReSAL Project.

The partnerships, he said, were essential for farmer training, capacity building, and the reclamation of degraded land.

He also acknowledged initiatives like the Islamic Development Bank's SAP-Z programme and the FCT CARES project as vital components enhancing government efforts in creating a sustainable agricultural sector.

"Our ultimate goal is to build a prosperous, secure, and inclusive city that every Nigerian is proud to call home. Improved security in the FCT has already restored confidence and created a safer environment for agriculture to thrive," he said.

Earlier, the mandate secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Comrade Abdullahi Suleiman Ango, revealed that alongside the fertilizers, 3,500 knapsack sprayers had also been secured for distribution.

He emphasised that only certified farmers would benefit from the initiative, ensuring strict monitoring to prevent any diversion of resources.

"The importance of agriculture cannot be overstated. With a fast-growing population, investing in agriculture is our surest path to self-sufficiency, job creation, and food security," he stated.