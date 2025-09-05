Nigeria: Tinubu's Development Agenda Not Driven By Politics - Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that President Bola Tinubu's development agenda was driven purely by national interest, not politics.

Idris said this informed transformative projects and programmes being rolled out in every state of the Federation without favour or partisanship.

Idris, in a statement to journalists on Thursday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, made this remark in Abuja on Wednesday while receiving Commissioners for Information from the 36 states of the Federation during a courtesy visit to his office.

He stated that the President was motivated by the conviction that the challenges confronting Nigerians know no political boundaries, and that Tinubu was tackling them squarely to positively impact the lives of all citizens.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I have not seen where there are things to do and the president refused to do, because the governor of that state is not in the APC. In everything that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done, the focus has always been on the ordinary Nigerians," he said.

The Minister noted that Tinubu's landmark fuel subsidy removal has unlocked unprecedented revenues for all states of the Federation, empowering them to launch life-changing projects that directly improve the welfare of their people.

"The removal of fuel subsidies has freed up resources that have enabled all your principals to embark on projects, delivering the dividends of democracy to your people. I have not seen one governor, whether in our party or any other party, who has said that we should reverse and go back to the status quo," he said.

Idris said that before President Tinubu assumed office, 27 of the 36 states struggled to pay workers' salaries, while a staggering 97% of the Federal Government's revenue was swallowed by debt servicing.

He stressed that, due to the bold policy reforms of the President and his creative approach to governance, these grim realities have now been decisively reversed, restoring fiscal stability and freeing resources for development.

The Minister charged state governments to key into the President's vision and mission so that the dividends of prosperity can be felt in every nook and cranny of the country.

"Nigeria is on a journey towards enduring prosperity for everyone and my message and the message we have for all of you is that come and join this train to take Nigeria to the destination that Mr. President promised he is going to take it to and that all of you want to see at the end of the day," he said.

He informed the Commissioners that, as part of the ministry's ongoing citizens' engagement initiatives, the federal government delegation would soon visit selected states in the South-South and North-East geopolitical zones to inspect key projects being implemented by both federal and state governments and to gauge citizens' sentiments as part of the ministry's feedback mechanism.

He called for the institutionalisation of regular meetings between the Commissioners and the ministry's delegation to continually compare notes and coordinate strategies for taking the message of hope and prosperity to all parts of the country.

He urged the Commissioners to consistently utilise public information organs, including the National Orientation Agency, Nigerian Television Authority, Voice of Nigeria and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria at their disposal in the states, in order to drive community engagement and public sensitisation.

In his remarks, Borno State Commissioner for Information, who chairs the Commissioners for Information Forum, Prof. Usman Tar, said members have agreed to form a common platform across party lines to promote national interest, values, orientation, unity and integration of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Seated before you are commissioners from different political parties from different regions of this country. Therefore, we represent the broad spectrum of the Nigerian Federation. We are not here on a party basis or any narrow interest. We are here on a national platform to discuss ways and means of promoting our national interest, values and orientation," he said.

Tar urged the Minister to leverage their platform in furtherance of the national campaigns for unity, integration and value re-orientation across the country.

He added that their platform was ready to support the ministry, especially in organising its town hall meetings through public mobilisation and sensitisation to make such meetings more impactful.