Nigeria: Rema's 'Soundgasm' Surpasses 200m Streams On Spotify

Nigerian music sensation, Rema, has achieved another milestone with his hit single "Soundgasm" surpassing 200 million streams on Spotify.

According to the latest updates on Album Talks, "Soundgasm" has garnered over 200 million streams.

This accomplishment was a testament to Rema's growing global popularity and his ability to produce music that resonates with fans worldwide.

"Soundgasm" showcases Rema's signature Afro-fusion sound, blending infectious rhythms with captivating vocals.

Rema's success on Spotify extends beyond "Soundgasm". His other hits, such as "Calm Down" (with Selena Gomez), have racked up an impressive 1.73 billion streams, solidifying his position as one of Nigeria's most successful music exports.

With over 5 billion streams on Spotify, Rema continues to make waves in the music industry.

His recent collaborations and releases have kept him in the spotlight, and fans eagerly anticipate his next project.