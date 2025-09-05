Nigeria: 43 Communities At Risk As Federal Govt Issues 5-Day Flood Alert in 14 States

The Federal Government has warned of possible heavy rainfall and flooding across 14 States of the Federation and specifically 43 communities between September 4 and 8, 2025.

The alert, issued on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Environment's National Flood Early Warning Centre, was signed by Usman Abdullahi Bokani, Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department.

Flooding has remained one of Nigeria's most pressing environmental challenges, often leaving thousands displaced, farmlands destroyed, and outbreaks of waterborne diseases in its wake. Experts say the situation is being worsened by climate change and poor drainage infrastructure, leaving many communities vulnerable during the rainy season.

According to the ministry, the states expected to be affected include Ebonyi (Afikpo), Cross River (Edor, Ikom, Itigidi, Akpap), Kano (Gwarzo, Karaye), Zamfara (Anka, Gummi, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Bukkuyum), Taraba (Dampar, Duchi, Garkowa, Gassol, Gembu, Gun Gun Bodel, Kambari, Mayo Ranewo, Mutum Biyu, Bandawa, Ngaruwa), Abia (Eziama, Umuahia), Yobe (Geidam, Kanama, Potiskum), Plateau (Langtang, Shendam, Wase), Borno (Ngala), Imo (Okigwe, Otoko), Niger (Sarki Pawa), Sokoto (Sokoto, Wamakko, Isa, Shagari, Makira), Kaduna (Kafanchan), and Akwa Ibom (Oron).

The alert followed an earlier forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which predicted thunderstorms and rainfall across several states between August 24 and 27. NiMet had cautioned that "flash floods are possible in Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano States during this period."

Meanwhile, Nigeria's flood relief efforts have received a boost as the Chinese government donated $1 million to support victims in the northern states.

At the signing of exchange notes in Abuja, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, described the support as "timely," stressing that it would strengthen ongoing government efforts to deliver relief materials and rebuild livelihoods in hard-hit communities.

"We firmly believe that today's signing ceremony will open new avenues for collaboration, strengthening our strategic partnership for the mutual benefit of our peoples," Bagudu said.

He assured Nigerians that the funds would be handled transparently, "A transparent framework, leveraging past experiences and unified templates, will guide the process to ensure that the assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries in the most efficient and impactful manner."

Bagudu added that a joint monitoring and evaluation mechanism had been agreed upon with the Chinese Embassy.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, expressed solidarity with Nigeria, recalling that both countries had recently suffered devastating floods.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives and also convey our support. In times of difficulty, China and Nigeria always stand together," he stated.