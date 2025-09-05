Nigeria: Abducted Kogi Monarch Regains Freedom

The traditional ruler and District Head of Bagaji Odo in Kogi East Senatorial District, HRH David Akpa who was abducted on Monday has been freed by his abductors.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Gift Idoga, the Press Secretary to the Chairman of Omala local government area, Hon. Edibo Mark.

Idoga said the efforts of the chairman, security agencies, hunters and vigilantes yielded positive results with the safe rescue of the chief early Thursday morning.

"The District Head of Bagaji Odo Chief David Akpa in Omala LGA was adopted by kidnappers on 1st September, 2025, and whisked to the bush and since then the Executive Chairman of Omala LGA had swung into action.

"He had detailed joint taskforce made up of hunters group, vigilantes, Police and the Nigerian Army and they have since been scanning through the bush. The Chairman also went with them to the bush on two occasions of their search," the statement said.

It further said the rescued district head was currently in the house of the Chairman where he was receiving medical treatment.