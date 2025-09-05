Nigeria: Troops Eliminate 13 Terrorists in Failed Ambush, Recover Arms, Ammunition in Borno

The troops of Operation HADIN KAI said they have demonstrated resilience, once again, in the face of the adversary, neutralising 13 Boko Haram insurgents in a failed ambush/Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the troops convoy at Kareto in Borno State.

The failed ambush occurred on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, while the troops were providing escort to humanitarian trucks along Gubio - Damasak Road.

A statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, on Thursday, said the terrorists, during the failed operation, detonated two command IEDs, followed with high volume of fire.

"However, the gallant troops swiftly took position and professionally suppressed the insurgents with overwhelming fire power, eliminating 13 insurgents instantly, while others scampered in disarray.

"The determined troops who further engaged the terrorists in pursuit, exploited the area and recovered 8 AK-47 rifles, ten AK-47 rifle magazines and large cache of 7.62 mm ammunition. Other items recovered include camel bag and several rolls of detonating cord wires for making IEDs as well as several primed 7IED," the spokesman stated.

He, however, said that unfortunately, a soldier was slightly wounded in action but stable, and four MRAP tyres damaged while two of the trucks were engulfed in flames during the encounter.

"The troops have sustained deliberate operations in the general area to deny the terrorists freedom of action while continuing with the humanitarian operations of providing security to the relief materials which have since been secured and moved to Damasak," Lt. Col. Uba added.