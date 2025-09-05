Nigeria: Lagos Police Locate Missing BBNija's Mbadiwe Twins' Brother

The Lagos State Police Command has announced, that the 32-year-old younger brother of former BBNaija's Mbadiwe twins, Odera Gregory Mbadiwe, has been found.

Odera who was earlier reported missing on the social media, was located by detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday, September 4, 2025, around 8:30 a.m.

The former Big Brother Naija housemates earlier took to the social media to raise the alarm over the disappearance of their younger brother on Thursday.

In a post shared via Instagram, the reality TV stars appealed to the public for urgent assistance in locating their sibling, who they said has not been seen since Monday, September 1, 2025.

"Missing person alert. Please your help is required urgently to find our Brother," they wrote.

However, the Lagos Police Command in a statement on Thursday by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, announced that Odera was found hale and hearty.

The statement said Odera's disappearance was reported to the police on 1st September 2025, when he left his residence at Victoria Island, Lagos, with his father's vehicle, a Nissan 350Z Convertible, and did not return home.

"This prompted his family to report him missing at Victoria Island Police Division on 3rd September 2025.

"A discreet and diligent investigation was promptly ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, into the disappearance of the missing person.

"Acting on actionable intelligence and with the support of public-spirited individuals, he was traced to the Mile 2 area of Lagos State, where he was found hale and hearty, though in a distressed state," Oluseyi said.

The police spokesperson added that Odera has since been reunited with his family and was receiving medical attention and proper care.

He added that the vehicle was also recovered in the course of investigation.

CP Jimoh commended the swift efforts of police operatives and the cooperation of the public, whose useful information he said, led to the discovery of the missing person.

He reassured Lagos residents of the Command's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all, while urging members of the public to promptly report similar cases for immediate police action.