Liberia's Fire Service Director Strengthens Global Ties On U.S. Visit

The trip of Director G. Warsuwah Barvoul Sr. of the Liberian National Fire Service (LNFS) to the United States began at the prestigious International Fire Chiefs Conference in Orlando, Florida. There, he engaged with fire chiefs from across the world, holding dialogue on fire safety, advanced technologies, and strategies to modernize the LNFS.

While in Orlando, Director Barvoul also hosted a town hall meeting with six Liberian communities in the area. The open forum allowed him to share updates on the current status of the LNFS, discuss the challenges the agency faces, outline his vision for the service, and invite Liberians abroad to play a meaningful role in facilitating needed change.

After concluding activities in Florida, Director Barvoul traveled with international partners to Aurora, Illinois, where he met with the newly elected Liberian-born Mayor.

The Director toured Aurora's emergency management systems and celebrated the historic mayoral victory alongside the Liberian community. During his stay, he also held discussions with the Aurora Fire Department and local fire chiefs about possible cooperation and knowledge transfer between agencies.

The U.S. visit continued in Chicago and New York City, where the Director met with additional partners, including colleagues from Baltimore, Maryland, and Fountain, West Virginia. Through collaboration, determination, and strong partnerships with US-based partners, the Director successfully secured vital resources for the LNFS, including:

· 70+ sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

· 55 pairs of firefighting boots (various sizes)

· 13 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs)

· 1 EMS stretcher

· Fire helmets (assorted allotment)

· EMS medical shock suits

· 6,000+ feet of fire attack and supply hoses

· EMS nasal equipment for patient care

· Bag Valve Mask assortments

These supplies represent a significant boost to Liberia's firefighting and emergency response capabilities. The Director's trip highlights the power of global partnerships and community engagement in strengthening the capacity of the LNFS and improving fire safety across Liberia.