Liberia: Judge Denies Defence Request to Televise Capitol Arson Trial, Rules It Is 'Contemptuous' and 'Against Court Dignity'

Monrovia — Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie has denied a defence motion seeking to televise proceedings in the ongoing Capitol Building Arson Trial, describing the request as a violation of existing court rules and an attempt to "bring the court to public disrepute."

The request, made by Cllr. Johnson, came amid growing public scrutiny and intense national interest in the case, which involves the prosecution of several individuals accused of orchestrating the mysterious fire that gutted a wing of the historic Capitol Building earlier this year.

Cllr. Johnson argued that the public nature of the case, as well as Liberia's commitments to freedom of information, justified live media coverage of the trial.

He cited the Freedom of Information Act, the Table Mountain Declaration, and historical precedence in election-related cases where the Supreme Court allowed public broadcasts of proceedings.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is a new era," Johnson told the court.

"We cannot continue to rely on outdated rules that block public access.

This trial concerns the very heart of our democracy, and the public has a right to know everything, in real time."

He also referenced the "Degree Petition Case", which sought to determine the constitutionality of certain lawmakers, including J. Fonati Koffa, to stress that public interest warrants public access.

Prosecution Pushes Back

"This is Grandstanding"

But the prosecution, led by Cllr. Richard Scott, strongly opposed the motion, calling it "a deliberate attempt to undermine court rules and delay proceedings."

Scott argued that the current rules were not outdated as claimed, clarifying that they were revised in 1999 under Justice Wilkins Wright, not from the 1960s as the defence claimed.

"Thedefencee is engaging in grandstanding and misinformation," Scott told the court.

"The law is clear. Rule 11 prohibits any recording or broadcast of live court proceedings."

He accused the defence of trying to sway public opinion outside the courtroom, which, he said, was a violation of the sub judice principle, and even urged the court to fine the defence team for taking the case "to the press rather than the court."

Scott further argued that if the defence wishes to challenge the rules, they should do so via a formal petition to the Supreme Court or Legislature, not through motions in ongoing criminal proceedings.

Judge Willie's Ruling,

"Every Case Is Public, But Not for Public Display"

In his ruling, Judge Willie acknowledged that all cases inherently serve the public interest, but rejected the notion that public interest justifies media access in the way the defence proposed.

"Public interest refers to the welfare of society," the judge said. "But there is no one case that is more 'public' than another.

The rules must apply to all, equally and without exception."

Judge Willie cited Rule 11, which strictly forbids live broadcasts and recording in all Liberian courtrooms, and emphasized that allowing such a request would degrade courtroom decorum and mislead the public.

Quoting directly from the rule, he stated, "Proceedings in court shall be conducted with certain dignity and perfect decorum.

The taking of photographs and recording of live broadcasts are calculated to allow lawyers to grandstand, detract from witnesses giving testimony, degrade the court, and create misconception, this shall not be permitted."

Judge Willie further stressed that any request to change this rule must be formally submitted to the Liberia Bar Association or the Supreme Court Rules Committee, not raised in open court.

"The defence's request is not only impermissible under the current rules, it is contemptuous," he concluded.

"As such, the request is denied."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Capitol Arson Trial has captivated national attention, not just due to the symbolic weight of the crime, but also because of the high-profile suspects and political implications surrounding it.

Legal analysts are already raising concerns about the apparent pattern in Judge Willie's rulings, particularly his consistent siding with state arguments in politically sensitive matters.

Critics point to past cases where the judge has sided with government prosecutors even in situations where defence motions raised substantial constitutional questions.

Today's ruling is expected to fuel criticism from civil society, press freedom advocates, and opposition figures who have already accused the state of using the judiciary as a tool for political control.

Meanwhile, sources close to the defence team say they are weighing a constitutional petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the media blackout and seek broader access for the public.

Stay with us for continued coverage of the Capitol Arson Trial, reactions from legal stakeholders, and possible next steps by the defence.