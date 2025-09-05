Nigeria: How I Was Betrayed in 2015 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, said he witnessed a lot of betrayal while seeking reelection in 2015.

Jonathan made the remark at the 70th birthday anniversary of Chief Mike Aiyegbeni Oghiadomhe in Benin, Edo State capital.

He said many Nigerian politicians were not dependable.

According to Jonathan, Oghiadomhe is one of the few friends I have who can give out their neck for me.

"Politics in the Nigerian standard is about betrayals. I have witnessed a lot of betrayal during 2015 election."

"You'll find it difficult to see somebody who will say the same thing in the morning and say the same thing in the afternoon and in the evening.

"They will tell you something this minute and the next one hour, they'll say another.The next one hour they'll say another thing. But, I am quite pleased to associate with Oghiadomhe," he said.

He added that Oghiadomhe "is one person who will take a bullet on my behalf".

"For me, he is somebody that you can take his words to the bank. Most politicians, you can not take their words to the bank."

Daily Trust reports that Oghiadomhe served as Chief of Staff to Jonathan between 2010 and 2014.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Chief Medical Director (CMD), UBTH, Prof (Mrs) Izia Ize-Iyamu, ex-Governor Lucky Igbinedion, ex-Governor Oserheimen OsunborEx; Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Chief Tom Ikimi, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and others.