Nigeria: Over 80m Nigerian Youths Unemployed - Report

More than 80 million Nigerian youths are without jobs, according to a new report.

The State of the Nigerian Youth Report 2025, released in Abuja, on Thursday, by Plan International Nigeria in collaboration with Action Aid Nigeria, found that youth unemployment now stands at 53 percent, making it the single greatest threat to the future of Africa's most populous country.

The report was unveiled at the Nigerian Youth Dialogue organised by the House of Representative Committee on Youth in Parliament to mark the 2025 International Youth Day.

The report, presented by Jonathan Abakpa, Advocacy and Youth Programme Officer at Plan International Nigeria, noted that joblessness, insecurity, and poor governance are forcing millions of young people into irregular migration, cybercrime, and other dangerous coping mechanisms.

"This is not just a statistic it represents shattered dreams and wasted talent. Unless urgent action is taken, Nigeria risks losing its greatest asset," the report said.

The report noted that about 1.7 million graduates leave tertiary institutions every year but face a shrinking job market.

It noted that data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed youth unemployment rose by 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2024, with only a marginal improvement in the second quarter.

Beyond unemployment, the report identified insecurity as a key factor undermining opportunities for young people.

The report said more than 600,000 people have been killed and 2.2 million kidnapped in recent years, many of them youths.

,It added that 1,500 schools have been shut down in two years, leaving one million children out of classrooms.

According to the report, violence has also crippled farming activities, displacing 2.6 million people and threatening food security for 25 million Nigerians, quoting UNICEF.

The report further warned that widespread poverty affecting 40.1 percent of Nigerians, or 82.9 million people continues to lock young people out of opportunities.

The report highlighted poor infrastructure, corruption, and digital exclusion as barriers preventing youths from turning ambition into enterprise.

It said that findings from a nationwide, "We Listen Survey", showed regional variations: unemployment and insecurity dominate in the North Central, banditry and kidnapping in the North East and North West, inflation and underemployment in the South West and South East, and lack of access to education in the South South.

Despite the grim picture, the report said Nigerian youths remain a force for change, particularly in tech and the creative sectors. It called for massive job creation initiatives, vocational training linked to industries, social protection for vulnerable groups, and stronger accountability in governance.

One of its recommendations was for Universal Basic Education to be enshrined as a constitutional right, ensuring no child is denied schooling due to poverty, insecurity, or geography.

Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament, Hon. Ayodeji Alao-Akala, restated his commitment to advancing youth-focused policies, describing Nigerian youths as the future of the nation.

The lawmaker said the National Assembly had devoted significant time to passing bills and motions aimed at creating a more enabling environment for young people to thrive.

Alao-Akala, who described himself as one of the youthful members of parliament, noted that he remains passionate about ensuring that legislation coming out of the House of Representatives directly impacts young people.

He stressed that policymakers and relevant agencies must ensure the next generation of Nigerians do not experience the same challenges their parents faced.

"Our task as leaders is to make sure the children of tomorrow inherit a country better than what we met, with more opportunities and less hardship," Alao-Akala said.

The lawmaker assured that his committee would continue to work closely with stakeholders to strengthen youth development programmes and policies that prepare young Nigerians for leadership, innovation, and economic productivity.