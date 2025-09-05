Nigeria: Ekiti Govt Awards N3.8bn for Construction of Staff Quarters At Agro-Allied Airport

The construction of staff quarters is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the successful operational take-off of the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti.

The Ekiti State Government on Thursday said it has awarded N3.86 billion for the construction of Aviation Staff Quarters at the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti.

A statement from the Special Adviser on Information and Value Orientation, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said it was part of the decisions reached at the weekly Executive Council meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

According to Mr Olatunbosun, the construction of staff quarters was part of ongoing efforts to ensure the successful operational take-off of the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti.

"The Ekiti State Government secured 14 residential flats comprising six two-bedroom flats and eight three-bedroom flats located at the GRA, Ado-Ekiti, to accommodate the aviation personnel deployed to the facility. These quarters provide a conducive living environment essential for staff productivity and welfare.

"The approval is to address the need to construct purpose-built aviation staff quarters within the external perimeter fence of the Airport in line with standard industry practice across Nigeria to optimise operational efficiency, enhance security of the Airport installations, and reduce both transit time and daily transportation costs associated with commuting from GRA to the airport."

The Special Adviser said the proposed quarters approved are to be constructed by Messrs. CCECC Nigeria Limited, adding that it would consist of 40 residential units made up of: 32 self-contained apartments for junior and middle cadre officers, six units of one-bedroom apartments for senior staff, and two units of two-bedroom apartments for management staff.

"The scope of work also includes external infrastructure, construction of car parking lots, and installation of a simple direct flame incinerator to serve as a Solid Waste Management System for the entire Airport," he said.

Mr Olatunbosun added that the contract was approved to be completed in four months.

Also, N418.9 million was awarded for the procurement of seven Toyota Hummer buses and one Toyota Prado SUV for Agricultural operations in Ekiti State

Mr Olatunbosun said the approval to procure vehicles for Agricultural Operations in Ekiti State is for the ease of operations of the Bring Back Our Youths to Agriculture programme across the 16 Local Governments and 22 LCDA in the state.

"It is an expansion of the present Administration's intervention programme on the 'Bring Back Our Youths to Agriculture (BBYA), a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative which has empowered a large number of youths since the year 2024.

"The authorisation is by Direct Procurement Method to be undertaken by Messrs. Tayodeji Hub Nigeria Limited and delivered within six weeks."

Meanwhile, the state government also approved N86 million for the construction of six 2,000-capacity poultry pens in three senatorial districts of the state.

The governor's aide said the approval is part of efforts to expand the government's intervention programme in Broiler Production with the construction of six poultry pens of 2,000 capacity each in the three senatorial districts of the State, specifically at Efon, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Emure, and Ikere LGAs in this instance.

"The present administration, under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has demonstrated unwavering resolve and commitment to transform the Agriculture Sector, through Public Private Partnership (PPP) intervention plan on the establishment of poultry production clusters in Ekiti State.

"The project expansion was approved to be awarded to Adebankpet Nigeria Limited with a six-week completion period," he said.