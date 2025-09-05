Nigeria: NAFDAC Seals Illegal Chemical, Water Firm in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) sealed a chemical and water packaging factory in the Damangaza district, Apo Waru, in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday.

Mr. Embugushiki Godiya, Head of NAFDAC's Investigation and Enforcement unit in Abuja, said the factories were sealed following their illegal operation within their premises.

Godiya explained that the agency embarked on an enforcement operation within the Apo Waru area following intelligence gathered concerning the area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said that the water factory was discovered to be producing saturated water at night to evade detection.

He noted that when NAFDAC inspectors arrived, they found 88 bags of packaged water and traces of unauthorised production.

"This is an illegal factory, not certified by NAFDAC. Even the registration number on the product is fake. We are going to investigate further and apply the necessary sanctions," Godiya explained.

The NAFDAC official stated that, similarly, in the same area, an illicit chemical laboratory operated by Ikechukwu Elijah was uncovered.

"According to reports, Elijah produces products ranging from disinfectants to air fresheners and even banned substances without regulatory approval.

"Initially, he denied ownership of the materials, but evidence found in his home, including his ID card, confirmed his involvement," Godiya said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the operations, NAFDAC seized cylinders, sealing machines, and large containers of mixed chemicals as well as finished products ready for distribution.

NAN also reports that Elijah and one of his workers were arrested while the facility was sealed.

Godiya said that NAFDAC would not only prosecute the suspects but also investigate their supply chains.

"We want to know where he was getting these chemicals from, and who he was supplying to. Our major interest is to mop these products out of the market," he said.

The agency also signalled it would examine the role of landlords who rent out properties for illegal manufacturing.

"If you own a house, you cannot claim ignorance of such activity. That is aiding and abetting, and it is punishable by law," the NAFDAC official stressed.

He added that the agency would ensure that necessary sanctions were enforced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vanguard News