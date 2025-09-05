Africa: Nigeria Gets Hosting Rights for 2027 Intra-Africa Trade

4 September 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Bolaji Adebiyi

Algiers — The 2027 edition of the largest trade fair in Africa, the Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF), will be hosted by Nigeria, the organisers announced on Thursday in Algiers, the capital city of Algeria.

Nigeria was announced as the host of the 5th edition of the intra-continental trade meeting during the opening of the ongoing 4th edition by the nation's former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who also serves as the ambassador and chairman of the IATF 2025 Advisory Board.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms Jumoke Oduwole, received the hosting flag at the event, which the organisers said was being attended by over 35,000 conference delegates, 75 exhibiting countries and 2,000 exhibitors, who are expected to close over $44 billion deals.

Organised biannually by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the trade fair aims to, among other things, bring together continental and global players to explore business and investment opportunities in Africa.

Nigeria will be the fourth country to host the event, which began in 2018 in Cairo, Egypt, the headquarters of the continental bank. It moved to Durban, South Africa, in 2021, returning to Cairo in 2023. Algiers is the current host.

However, the most populous black country is not unfamiliar with hosting the continental bank, as it held its 32nd general meeting in June this year.

