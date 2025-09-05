Nigerian to Become Second African to Lead Rotary International

A polio advocate, Olayinka Hakeem Babalola, has been elected to serve as president of Rotary International for the 2026-27 term. He will take office on 1 July 2026.

EVANSTON, Ill., USA (3 September 2025) — Olayinka Hakeem Babalola, a member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi, Nigeria, has been elected to serve as president of Rotary International for the 2026-27 term. He will take office on 1 July 2026.

Babalola, a Rotary member for more than 30 years, will become the second African to lead Rotary International, following Jonathan B. Majiyagbe of the Rotary Club of Kano, Nigeria, who served in 2003-04.

“Rotary transforms lives – not only through the projects we deliver, but through the hope we share, the meaningful relationships we build, and the shared purpose we inspire,” said Babalola. “In a world that urgently needs dialogue and understanding, I’m committed to helping Rotary advance peace, expand opportunity, and support communities – and each of us – to grow and thrive.”

Babalola has championed peacebuilding and worked to strengthen community development efforts across Africa throughout his time in Rotary. He has been actively involved with Rotary’s Peace Center at Makerere University in Uganda – the organization’s first on the continent – where he has helped Peace Fellows apply their training through local initiatives.

He has also been deeply engaged in Rotary’s polio eradication efforts, serving on the End Polio Now Countdown to History Campaign Committee and advising the Nigeria National PolioPlus Committee. The African region was declared free of wild poliovirus in 2020, though outbreaks of variant poliovirus continue in under-immunized areas but can be stopped with vaccination and surveillance.

As head of Rotary’s 45,000 clubs worldwide, Babalola will lead Rotary’s top priority of ending polio. Together with its Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners, Rotary has reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent and contributed more than US$2.9 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect over 3 billion children from this paralyzing disease.

Rotary members throughout the world develop and implement sustainable, community-driven projects that fight disease, promote peace, provide clean water, support education, save mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment. More than US$5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation – Rotary’s charitable arm that helps clubs work together to perform meaningful, impactful service – to support these initiatives over the last 100 years.

About Olayinka Hakeem Babalola: Babalola holds a degree in engineering and spent more than 30 years in the oil and gas sector, including senior leadership roles at Shell PLC. He founded the Riviera Technical Services Ltd., an oil and gas infrastructure delivery firm, as well as Lead and Change Consulting, an executive coaching and organizational performance consultancy.

Babalola is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Safety Professionals, and the Association of Change Management Practitioners. He also belongs to the Jericho Business Club, a civic organization in Ibadan that contributes to national policy dialogue.

Babalola became involved with Rotary in 1984 through Rotaract — Rotary’s program for young professionals and students — and joined the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi in 1994. He has since held a number of leadership roles within the organization and currently serves as a trustee of ShelterBox UK, Rotary’s official project partner for disaster relief.

He and his wife, Preba, support The Rotary Foundation through a named endowment and are members of the Arch Klumph Society, which recognizes Rotary’s highest level of philanthropic giving. His Rotary honors include the Africa Centennial Heroes Award, the Service Above Self Award, the Regional Service Award for a Polio-Free World, and The Rotary Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service.

About Rotary: Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 45,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit rotary.org.