Nigeria: As Govt Issues Fresh Flood Alert - Taraba Communities Submerged

The National Flood Early Warning Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment has warned that heavy rains may cause flooding in 14 states between September 4 and 8, 2025.

The ministry's Director of the Erosion, Flood, and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, issued the flood alert in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, urging relevant stakeholders to remain on alert.

This comes as seven communities in the Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State, were submerged, following heavy downpour on Thursday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According the environment ministry's statement, the states and their environs likely to experience heavy rainfall that may result in flooding include: Ebonyi (Afikpo), Cross River (Edor, Ikom, Itigidi, Akpap), Kano (Gwarzo, Karaye), Zamfara (Anka, Gummi, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Bukuyum), Taraba (Dampar, Duchi, Garkowa, Gassol, Gembu, Gun Gun Bodel, Kambari, Mayo Ranewo, Mutum Biyu, Bandawa, Ngaruwa), Abia (Eziama, Umuahia) and Yobe (Geidam, Kanamma, Potiskum).

Others are Plateau (Langtang, Shendam, Wase), Borno (Ngala), Imo (Okigwe, Otoko), Niger (Sarki Pawa), Sokoto (Sokoto, Wamakko, Isa, Shagari, Makira), Kaduna (Kafanchan), and Akwa Ibom (Oron).

The ministry also requested feedback from "relevant stakeholders and state government representatives" on major developments.

This is the fourth time the federal government has issued a flood alert in the last one month.

The Ministry of Environment, through the National Flood Early Warning Centre, earlier issued an alert for 19 states, warning of heavy rainfall expected between August 5 and 9.

The government also announced that 15 states were likely to witness heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding within the period of August 10-14, 2025.

Another alert was issued for seven states--Benue, Borno, Gombe, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, and Yobe--due to rising water levels on the River Niger. The alert covered 29 communities, advising evacuations and proactive safety measures during August 23-24, 2025.

Between April and May 2025, Nigeria experienced a series of floods, notably in Mokwa, Niger State, where releases from the Jebba Dam and heavy rains caused catastrophic flooding. The Mokwa flood resulted in over 200 fatalities, widespread displacement, significant infrastructure damage, and houses submerged.

Taraba communities submerged

Seven communities in the Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State have been submerged following heavy downpour on Thursday morning, with Kunini being the worst hit.

Thursday's flooding happened a week after farmlands were submerged in communities across Gassol and Karim-Lamido Local Government Areas.

All the affected communities are located along the River Benue.

Daily Trust gathered that several farmlands and residential buildings were inundated, displacing hundreds of residents.

Peter Julius, Taraba State Commissioner for Urban and Rural Development and a native of one of the affected communities, described the flooding as unprecedented.

He said properties worth millions of naira were destroyed, while hundreds of livestock were swept away.

He added that efforts were underway to evacuate women and children from the flooded homes.

A community leader in Kunini, Yohana Kwana, expressed shock at the level of destruction caused by the flood in his community.

Daily Trust also learnt that the state government, through the Ministry of Environment, had issued several warnings to residents of riverine areas to relocate due to the impending flood disaster.

However, many residents reportedly ignored the warnings until the floods struck.

It was gathered from residents of villages along the River Benue in Karim-Lamido, Gassol, Lau, and Ibi local government areas that the river has started overflowing its banks, raising concerns among the communities.

Last month, devastating floods ravaged Zaria and Sabon-Gari LGAs of Kaduna State, destroying more than 200 houses.

"Despite our efforts to mitigate the impact, the flood has caused significant damage, with over 200 houses destroyed," said Dr. Usman Hayatu-Mazadu, Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency.

He explained that although predictions and warnings were issued ahead of time, some residents refused to relocate, which worsened the scale of destruction.

Boat mishaps amid rising water as Niger death toll hits 32

Several communities have witnessed boat mishaps this year, caused by rising water levels and poor safety practices along waterways.

The latest tragedy occurred in Niger State's Borgu Local Government Area, where a boat carrying about 90 passengers capsized at the Malale waterfront after hitting a submerged tree stump.

As of yesterday, the death toll had risen to 32, while 50 passengers were rescued.

The boat took off from Tugan Sule in Shagunu Ward, Borgu LGA, and was heading to Dugga for a condolence visit when it capsized after hitting a tree stump on Tuesday morning.

Musa Saidu Kedibe, Director of Disaster and Humanitarian Affairs in Borgu LGA, told our correspondent by phone that three more bodies were recovered, bringing the death toll to 32.

He added that search and rescue operations have now ended after the remaining missing victims were found.

The Director of Information and Special Duties at the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Dr. Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, also confirmed the recovery of additional passengers.

Meanwhile, the Area Manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for Niger/Kwara Area Office, Akapo Adeboye, attributed the tragedy to overloading.

He disclosed that NIWA has distributed 3,500 life jackets across various waterfronts in Niger State to reduce casualties in case of boat accidents.

In August, similar disasters were recorded in Sokoto State, where boats heading to Goronyo market capsized, leaving at least four people dead and 41 others rescued.

Also in July, a separate incident occurred in Shiroro, near Gumu village, Niger State, where a boat accident claimed at least 25 lives.

Preparedness measures

As part of efforts to mitigate perennial flooding, state governments have stepped up awareness campaign to educate residents on measures to mitigate flood impact, including asking those in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher grounds.

Other measures included desilting drainage systems and setting up camps for displaced residents.

The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Usman Hayatu Mazadu, said the state is fully prepared to mitigate the impact of potential floods in 2025.

Speaking on the state's flood response plan, Dr. Mazadu said Kaduna had drawn critical lessons from the severe flooding experienced in 2023, which prompted the government to set up a committee to investigate the causes and implement preventive measures.

"We discovered that some structures were erected within waterways and there was negligence in waste disposal by communities. These were major contributors to the flooding," he explained.

Following this, SEMA partnered with the Ministry of Environment, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), community leaders, and religious leaders to clear waterways and sensitize residents on flood risks, he said.

To boost preparedness, Dr. Mazadu noted that Governor Uba Sani had repositioned relief materials--not in anticipation of disaster, but as a proactive measure in case of emergencies.

He added that SEMA expanded its network of community information coordinators from three to 15 across local government areas. These coordinators work closely with zonal offices to mobilise residents, clear waterways, and share safety information.

He also said seven self-help centres have also been identified on higher grounds across the state to serve as temporary shelters in case of flooding.

According to Dr. Mazadu, these centres are equipped with tents, bedding, food items, cooking utensils, and water and sanitation facilities provided in collaboration with RUWASA.

"We even created awareness with community members, showing them where to relocate in case of high rainfall that could cause flooding. These centres are ready with non-food items and welfare support," he said.

Despite the preparations, the SEMA boss cautioned that natural disasters cannot be entirely prevented.

"Even if there is high rainfall in Kaduna, we cannot say there will never be flooding. What we may experience are flash floods. Flooding happens when water stagnates without passage, but flash floods occur under high pressure and disappear within a short time," he said.

Dr. Mazadu said with the combined efforts of government agencies, communities, and humanitarian partners, Kaduna State is better positioned than ever to handle potential flood threats in 2025.

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) urged residents in flood-prone areas to "evacuate immediately."

"All communities and individuals near the Gadabul River and its tributaries must relocate to higher ground without delay," the agency said.

SEMA further cautioned residents to stay away from riverbanks due to "strong currents and sudden surges" and advised them to secure their property while keeping informed through local media channels.

The Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, Sunday Abdu, said the state has been working tirelessly to ensure that people in flood-prone areas remain safe.

He said sensitization campaigns have been carried out through religious groups, traditional rulers, and the media to prevent anticipated flooding from causing damage in vulnerable communities.

In Kano, the Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr. Nura Abdullahi, noted that the flood warning was not new.

He said NEMA and SEMA in the identified states have been collaborating to implement preventive measures.

He explained that high-risk areas had already been mapped, and both agencies have remained active in ensuring appropriate steps are taken.

"We have conducted downscaling of early warning measures in parts of Kano and Jigawa. We have also held several town hall meetings with stakeholders, including local emergency management committees chaired by the deputy chairmen of the areas.

"Since the warning, we have continued to sensitise residents of these communities on the dangers and the actions they should take to avert disaster," he said.

Also, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Dr. Goje Muhammad, said the agency has adopted a proactive approach to disaster risk reduction, focusing on early warning systems, community sensitization, and climate-based planning.

He disclosed that in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), YOSEMA convened a high-level stakeholders' engagement to disseminate and downscale the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by NiMet and the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by NIHSA.

Dr. Muhammad explained that the 2025 forecast indicated shorter-duration rainfall across parts of the state, raising risks of both flooding and drought.

In response, he said Yobe has mapped evacuation routes, identified safe shelters, and emphasised drainage desilting and waste management to reduce urban flooding.

Daily Trust reports that in the past six months alone, floods across Yobe have affected 50,631 residents, claimed 34 lives, injured 386 people, and destroyed 30,848 houses, farmlands, and other structures across all 17 LGAs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NOA warns Benue residents against imminent flooding

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has cautioned residents of Benue State to strictly heed federal government warnings on the imminent risk of flooding in parts of the state.

NOA's Director-General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, delivered the warning at a press conference in Makurdi, the state capital, where he outlined five thematic areas guiding the agency's sensitisation efforts on government policies, programmes, and activities.

Represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts, Haruna Suleiman, Issa-Onilu stressed the federal government's preparedness to mitigate flooding while urging residents to avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

"Poor drainage systems and indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains have often contributed to floods across the federation. We have witnessed the devastating impacts of flooding in Niger, Kogi, Rivers, Anambra, and Bayelsa, among other states," he said.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to early warning advisories issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which he noted maintains a 90% accuracy rate.

He also highlighted the Presidential Flood Mitigation directive, which allocated N3 billion per state in 2024 for drainage clearance and relocation measures.

A/Ibom residents decry perennial flooding in Uyo

Flooding has become a recurring nightmare for many residents of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, particularly those living in flood-prone areas.

The perennial floods have displaced several households and destroyed property across the city. Flash flood hotspots include major roads such as Abak Road, Udo Umana, Aka Itiam, and the Two-Lane axis, among others.

Residents said the situation is worsened by clogged gutters and poor drainage management, with little intervention from the state government.

Victor Marcus, who lives along Abak Road, blamed the flooding on poor construction and inadequate drainage.

"Whenever it rains, Mmebebe Roundabout near my house is always flooded. The construction firms never considered how their work would affect people in the area. It takes about 45 minutes for the water to subside. The drains are not cleaned, and people also dump refuse inside them, which blocks the flow of water," he said.

He added that in areas like Udo Umana and Aka Itiam, residents often remain indoors for one to two hours after rainfall because of flooding.

Another resident, Emmanuel Akpan, who lives near Access Bank along Abak Road, echoed similar concerns.

"When it rains, everywhere here is flooded. We can't go out; we either remain indoors or manage from our verandas. It all comes down to poor construction work by the contractors, which has left us with this major problem," he said.