Nigerian Politics Is Full of Traitors, Liars - Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday said that Nigeria's political atmosphere is full of betrayals and lies.

Jonathan stated this in Benin City during the 70th birthday ceremony of his former Chief of Staff and former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Chief Mike Ogiadomhe.

The ceremony attracted many dignitaries, including former governors Lucky Igbinedion, Professor Osarhiemen Osunbor and Adams Oshiomhole and Ibrahim Dakwambo of Gombe State.

Others included former deputy governors of the state, Rev. Peter Obadan, Pius Odubu, Marvelous Omobayo, Chief Judge of Edo State Daniel Okungbowa, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku who led other members of the assembly, traditional rulers among others.

Jonathan said Ogiadomhe was an ally that can be trusted at all time. When I became president, then post presidency, one of the few friends that could give up their necks for me is Mike. You know politics, in the Nigerian standard, is about betrayals.

"You find it difficult to see somebody who will say the same thing in the morning and in the evening. I've witnessed a lot of betrayals, especially my 2015 election, and Mike is somebody who would take a bullet on my behalf.

"He is somebody that you can take his word to the bank, most other politicians, you cannot take their words to the bank. They will tell you something, the next hour they are saying another," the former Nigerian President stated.

On his part, the deputy governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, who represented Governor Monday Okoebholo said the foundation Ogiadomhe laid as deputy is what is still being followed, while Lucky Igbinedion said he had no reservation handing over the affairs of the state to Ogiadomhe as his deputy governor when he needed to travel abroad.

Also speaking, former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole said whenever he discussed politics with the celebrant, he always told him that wherever Jonathan is, that is where he would be, commending his wife, Lousia for being a dependable wife.