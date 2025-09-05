Nigeria: Unicef Donates Over 5,300 Cartons of Nutrition Aid to Jos, Bauchi

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has donated more than 5,300 cartons of nutrition supplements to support 15,000 children in Jos and Bauchi State.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed, announced during her recent visit to the two states.

In a statement signed by UNICEF's Communication and Advocacy Specialist, Susan Akila, Saeed praised the commitment of Plateau and Bauchi governments to tackling malnutrition.

"Plateau and Bauchi have shown what is possible when leadership, communities, and partners come together for children," Saeed said.

She urged authorities to release pledged funds for nutrition, invest in locally available food solutions, and scale up community-driven initiatives.

"With nearly half of children under five stunted, urgent and sustained action is needed," she added.

She also highlighted grassroots groups leading health campaigns -- fathers cycling to spread messages, mothers forming support groups, and traditional leaders promoting child welfare.

Speaking on her visit to the nutrition facility," I met children battling severe acute malnutrition.

"Holding their tiny hands and seeing the pain in their eyes was a stark reminder that behind every statistic is a child whose future risks slipping away," she said.

UNICEF confirmed that Bauchi State has released ₦300 million to the Child Nutrition Fund, a contribution the agency will match to double its impact.

Saeed said the combined funding would provide more lifesaving interventions and give Nigerian children a chance to survive and thrive.