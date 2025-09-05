Nigeria: To Reposition Imo As Economic Hub of Nigeria Our Mission - Deputy Governor

The deputy governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru, has reiterated the government's commitment to reposition the state as the tourism capital and economic hub of Nigeria.

Lady Ekomaru made this remark in her address during the inauguration of the new executive of the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Imo State Chapter.

She emphasised that the present administration is open to partnerships with professional bodies and organisations that are committed to driving the needed transformation in the state.

She said, "Our administration is committed to collaborating with all groups dedicated to positive change, as we work towards making Imo the economic and tourism hub of Nigeria", she stated.

The deputy governor charged the newly inaugurated executive of APPSN to uphold integrity and reinforce excellence in the discharge of their professional duties, while wishing them impactful progress in office.

"To the new executive, your election reflects the trust and confidence this esteemed association has placed on you to lead and elevate the profession to greater heights.

"I therefore, charge you to honour this mandate and not disappoint the expectations of your members and the wider community.

"Together, we shall overcome the challenges posed by the global economic climate and drive our state towards becoming Nigeria's economic and industrial hub.

"I wish you a successful tenure marked by innovation, collaboration, and impactful progress.

"May your leadership propel the surveying profession forward and serve the best interests of your members and the people of Imo State", she said.

In his inaugural address, the newly elected chairman of APPSN, Surv. Ekene Ezeonyeasi, unveiled a six-point agenda which includes, accountability and transparency; improved welfare for surveyors; strict adherence to professional ethics with zero tolerance for quackery; continuous education and retraining of members and the adoption of modern digital innovations, among others.

He further noted that the association is already working in partnership with the government of Governor Hope Uzodimma towards building an Imo State that will be the pride of other states in Nigeria.

The highpoint of the event was the inauguration of the state chairman and other executive members of the association.