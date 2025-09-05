The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned retired personnel protesting the non-payment of demobilisation allowance and directed them to vacate the Ministry of Finance premises in Abuja, because their action lacks merit.

Hundreds of retired military personnel had on several occasions blocked the main gate of the Ministry of Finance in Abuja, demanding unpaid entitlements.

However, the director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, stated that the veterans' continued protest at the premises lacks merit and disrupts government activities at the Finance Ministry.

Maj-Gen. Kangye explained that prior to the implementation of the minimum wage, there were two charts for calculating soldiers' gratuity and debarment allowance, in addition to the minimum wage chart.

He said, "The first chart was what we call the pre-minimum wage chart, which was effective from 1st January, 2024 to 28th July, 2024. This was the chart based on which some retired soldiers or retired military personnel's emoluments were calculated. Then, the second chart was the real minimum wage, which took effect from 29th July to date.

"Gratuity and security debarment allowance for military personnel is calculated based on the salary chart on the effective date of retirement. So, if a soldier is retired today, the subsisting chart that his involvement will be calculated on will be based on today's chart. If tomorrow another chart comes out, that soldier's involvement will not be calculated based on that.

"Unfortunately, those soldiers who retired from 1st January, 2024 to 28th July, 2024, before the implementation of the new minimum wage wanted their gratuity and security debarment allowance to be calculated based on the new minimum wage chart. This cannot be done because the policy of the new minimum wage came into effect on 29th July.

"Thus, soldiers who fall within the category of pre-minimum wage charts are those soldiers who continually protest and construct barricades at the Federal Ministry of Finance despite being educated on the two charts by Defence Headquarters.

"It is necessary to reiterate that government policies have effective dates of implementation and this case cannot be an exception," he said.

The DHQ spokesman said that while he acknowledges the veterans' right to legitimate protest, he advises them to proceed with caution, emphasising that their continued protest is "seriously affecting the smooth conduct of activities" at the Federal Ministry of Finance.

"The Defence Headquarters acknowledges freedom of legitimate protest, but the veterans are strongly advised to tread with caution and vacate the premises of the Federal Minister of Finance in order to pave the way for normal government functions to be conducted at the Ministry," Maj-Gen seamlessly," Kangye said.