Nigeria: Police Summon El-Rufai, ADC Chieftains Over Kaduna Post-Bye-Elections Violence

The police directed Mr El-Rufai and the others to report to the State CID headquarters on 8 September.

The Kaduna State Police Command has summoned former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and several chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over alleged criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, and causing grievous hurt.

The invitation is contained in a letter, a copy which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, dated 4 September and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Uzainu Abdullahi.

It directed Mr El-Rufai and the others to report to the State CID headquarters on 8 September.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Those invited include: Bashir Sa'idu, Jafaru Sani, Ubaidullah Mohammed, aka 30, Nasiru Maikano, Aminu Abita and Ahmed Rufa'i Hussaini, aka Mikiya.

Rising tensions between the Kaduna government and El-Rufai

The summons came on the heels of verbal exchanges between the Kaduna State Government and the former governor over violence at an ADC meeting in Kaduna last week.

In a strongly worded statement after the incident, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Suleiman Shuaibu, accused Mr El-Rufai of attempting to destabilise the state.

"This Government will not fold its arms and allow a discredited former leader, who left the state in ruins, to ignite chaos and plunge the state into another era of ethno-religious tension, insecurity, and economic stagnation."

According to the commissioner, the former governor's actions, including what he termed an "illegal and chaotic political meeting", were calculated attempts to incite unrest following the defeat of his allies in the 16 August bye-elections.

But Mr El-Rufai rejected the allegations. In a video circulated on social media, he accused alleged state-backed thugs of disrupting a peaceful ADC gathering.

"Thugs attacked us and some of our supporters were wounded. The police had earlier barricaded the venue but left before we arrived," Mr El-Rufai said.

People speak

Political observers and commentators in the state are divided on the implications of the police summons.

Umar Mohammed and Amina Yusuf, who are residents of Kaduna, while speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, warned that the development could heighten political tension in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Summoning El-Rufai at this time may further inflame passions, especially among his supporters who see him as being unfairly targeted. This could deepen the political fault lines," Mr Yusuf said.

However, Hassan Lawal, a Kaduna-based public affairs analyst, welcomed the police intervention saying, "Nobody is above the law.

"If allegations of violence and incitement are linked to a former governor or his associates, it is only right that they are investigated. What matters is fairness, not political sentiment."

Allies turned Adversaries: The El-Rufai-Uba Sani relationship

The rift between Governor Uba Sani and his predecessor, Mr El-Rufai, has become one of Kaduna's most talked-about political stories.

During the 2023 general elections, Mr El-Rufai was instrumental in Uba Sani's rise, championing his candidacy and mobilising the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to back him. Their relationship was once described as "mentor and protégé."

But after Mr Sani assumed office, cracks appeared in the relationship and have widened. The new administration has repeatedly questioned Mr El-Rufai's legacy, accusing him of leaving behind a heavy debt burden and strained intercommunal relations.

Mr El-Rufai, in turn, accused Mr Sani's government of incompetence and attempting to erase his achievements.

The recent police summons, observers note, could mark a new low in the deteriorating ties between the two political figures who once stood shoulder to shoulder.