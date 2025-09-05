Liberia: Save Journalist Frank Loboe's Life Before It's Too Late

Omari Jackson — Liberians, home and abroad, this is not just another story. This is a cry for help. A desperate call to save the life of veteran broadcast journalist Frank Loboe, a man whose voice once echoed across the airwaves, bringing news, music, and information into our homes.

Today, Frank is reportedly battling memory loss and other life-threatening ailments. His family says he is dying unless urgent medical care is provided. Let those words sink in--dying unless urgent medical care is provided.

Too often, we read these appeals with heavy hearts but fail to act. We whisper, "God is in control," and close the page. We say, "Someone else will help," while time slips away. And then, when death comes knocking, we gather with regrets, with tributes, with long eulogies about how much the person meant to us--when they needed us most while alive.

The Sad Truth

Frank Loboe's story is the story of many Liberians in their twilight years. They give their best to this country, only to spend their last days in pain, abandoned by the very society they served. This must not be our legacy. This must not be who we are.

If we wait too long, if we tell ourselves that "God will make a way" without becoming part of the solution, we risk losing Frank Loboe. And like so many before him, we will mourn and say, "If only we had done something sooner."

A Practical Call for Action

Liberia, Frank needs us now--not tomorrow, not after he dies, but now. Let us prove that compassion is alive in our hearts. Let us respond in cash and in kind, no matter how small. Churches, do not wait to sing funeral hymns, politicians, do not wait to make speeches at gravesides, business owners, diaspora communities, ordinary citizens-let us be practical with our love and solidarity. No contribution is too small if it helps keep Frank alive.

The Role of the Media Community

To the Press Union of Liberia, to journalists, broadcasters, and media houses--Frank Loboe is one of your own. The family's cry must not fall on deaf ears. This is the moment to rally as a community and lead the charge for one of your veterans, before it is too late.

The Time for Compassion Is Now

We must break the chain of delayed compassion. We must save Frank Loboe while there is still time. We must refuse to let another Liberian hero become just another sad story we tell after death.

Frank Loboe gave his life's work to inform, educate, and entertain Liberia. Now, Liberia must give back to him--in real, tangible ways that can save his life.

Because when we come together, when we act with urgency, we not only save a man-we save our humanity. Below is a picture of ailing journalist Frank Loboe. You may contact the family on 0775 842 157 (011 231).