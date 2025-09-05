Liberia: Rape - Rape, Murder Part of 138 Cases in July

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has reported a series of recent criminal cases and road accidents across the country, including rape, mob violence, kidnapping, and firearm possession.

Speaking on the Liberia Broadcasting System's program "Police Report" Deputy Commissioner of Police Cecelia G. Clarke detailed several high-profile cases and released the LNP's accident statistics for July.

She said in Montserrado County, Saah Thomas, also known as "Starboy," was charged with raping a 5-year-old girl in the Perry Street Community on Aug. 3. According to DCP Clarke, the suspect induced the victim into his room and sexually assaulted her. Medical evidence and a voluntary admission supported the charge. Thomas has been forwarded to court.

According to her, in Grand Cape Mount County, 49-year-old Oldman Dougbah was charged with raping a 12-year-old girl on March 30 in Bamballah Town. Police said Dougbah lured the child, who was selling pepper, into his home under the pretense of making a purchase, then fled after the assault. The victim received medical treatment, and Dougbah was arrested based on physical and medical evidence. He has been sent to court.

Speaking of the Murder case, Unit 122 said two men, Vamuyah Sirleaf and Alieu Sirleaf, are under investigation for the mob killing of Diayah Rennie on Aug. 3 in the Chicken Farm Community of Paynesville. She said the suspects and others accused Rennie and his friends of stealing a mobile phone and beat him severely.

"Rennie later died at ELWA Hospital. His body is at the JFK Medical Center mortuary. Both suspects are in custody pending court proceedings" she said.

Additionally, she highlighted in the report the crime of criminal Coercion and Disorderly Conduct in Montserrado County involving Lewis Karty who has been charged with criminal coercion and disorderly conduct after making threatening and defamatory statements against Monacan D. Wilson on social media on July 11.

The Police said charges are supported by physical evidence and a confession. Karty has been forwarded to court.

On the crime of Kidnapping, she reported that in Grand Cape Mount County, Hanggi Ishmeal Kamara and Alieu Pabia were charged in connection with the July 14, 2024, disappearance of Jebah Kermokai. "Kamara was last seen traveling with the victim, while Pabia falsely claimed to have seen him in Porkpa Town. Both men admitted to being with Kermokai at different times. They have been sent to court" she informed the public.

Highlighting firearm possession, LNP 122 said Amara J. Musa, 39, was found in possession of a single-barrel shotgun on March 2 in the Parker Corner community of Brewerville, Montserrado County.

She added that, "Based on evidence and investigation, Musa has been charged and forwarded to court."

She did not leave out case of aggravated assault and theft of property which is common.

Clarke said 30 years old Butu Kiadii was charged with aggravated assault and theft of property on July 30 in Lakpazee, Sinkor. She said Victim Moses Tokpah said he returned to his tailor shop and found Kiadii packing his belongings. She said the case is charged under Sections 14.20 and 15.51 of the Revised Penal Law of Liberia. Kiadii has been sent to court.

The LNP also reported a total of 138 traffic accidents nationwide for July 2025.

DCP Clarke said, "Car-to-car collisions: 51, Motorcycle-to-motorcycle: 15, Car-to-motorcycle: 24, Car-to-tricycle: 10, Motorcycle-to-pedestrian: 10, Car-to-pedestrian: 16, Motorcycle-to-tricycle: 3, Tricycle-to-pedestrian: 3, Self-accidents: 16 and Tricycle-to-tricycle: 0."