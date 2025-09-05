Liberia: Police in Bong Confirmed Tragic Loss of Commander

5 September 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Famatta Clark

JudiciaryBongNews

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Liberia National Police Detachment in Bong County has confirmed the tragic loss of Inspector Jacob Valhmu Commander of Panta District.

According to Chris Gono, the Chief of Operations and Acting Commander of the Bong County Police Detachment, Inspector Valhmu died as a result of a tragic motor accident on the night of Wednesday August 27, 2025 at the Far East Junction in Gbarnga.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stated that the deceased officer was riding a motorcycle coming from the Ganta Highway when he collided with a green pickup traveling from Monrovia to Nimba.

Gono lamented that Inspector Valhmu was later pronounced dead by health workers at the C.B. Dunbar Hospital in Gbarnga where his remains are currently deposited.

Meanwhile, the Acting Bong County Police Commander revealed that the driver of the green pick-up escaped the accident scene before the arrival of the police and has not been seen. He added that the vehicle was impounded and is currently at the LNP Bong's Headquarters in Gbarnga. However, no other fatalities were reported as a result of the accident.

The Liberia National Police is urging road users to at all times abide by road safety measures such as traffic signs and limiting speed in the heartbeat of the city in a bid to aid the already understaffed Police force.

The Far-east Junction in Gbarnga has been one of the hotspots for motor accidents in Bong County but the presence of police officers at the area has not been intensive, something the Police says is due to the insufficiency of officers in the county.

Famatta Clark

Share this:

Facebook

X

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.