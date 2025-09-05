Liberia: Firestone Resumes Purchase of Natural Rubber

Firestone Liberia says it is pleased to announce the official resumption of natural rubber purchases from producers and smallholder farmers nationwide.

In line with our commitment to responsible sourcing, Firestone Liberia has integrated award-winning technology that enables full traceability of all purchased volumes back to the farms of origin. This system helps to ensure accuracy and transparency for all parties, and reinforces our dedication to sustainability and quality across the supply chain.

Smallholder farmers remain the backbone of Liberia's rubber sector, and their success is central to the industry's long-term growth.

Firestone Liberia reaffirms its role as a trusted partner to smallholder farmers and as a driving force for a stronger, more sustainable future for Liberia's natural rubber sector.