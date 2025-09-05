Liberia: Firestone Resumes Purchase of Natural Rubber

5 September 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Firestone Liberia says it is pleased to announce the official resumption of natural rubber purchases from producers and smallholder farmers nationwide.

In line with our commitment to responsible sourcing, Firestone Liberia has integrated award-winning technology that enables full traceability of all purchased volumes back to the farms of origin. This system helps to ensure accuracy and transparency for all parties, and reinforces our dedication to sustainability and quality across the supply chain.

Smallholder farmers remain the backbone of Liberia's rubber sector, and their success is central to the industry's long-term growth.

Firestone Liberia reaffirms its role as a trusted partner to smallholder farmers and as a driving force for a stronger, more sustainable future for Liberia's natural rubber sector.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.