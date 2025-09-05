West Africa: Hundreds of Households to Benefit Ecowas-Supported Humanitarian Project

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS), in partnership with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), has commenced a thorough verification process of 1,820 disaster-affected families set to benefit from a cash transfer program under the ECOWAS-supported Solidarity Humanitarian Project.

Disaster-Affected Populations in Liberia, recently launched in Monrovia, is covering disaster-affected communities in Lofa, Bong, Grand Cape Mount, and Montserrado Counties to restore essential services and strengthen resilience through direct cash assistance, improved access to safe drinking water, and climate-smart agriculture support for 200 local farmers.

The Liberian Red Cross has deployed its volunteers across the 11 affected communities, conducting door-to-door verifications to ensure that support reaches the most vulnerable and using a defined selection criteria to promote transparency and accountability. The LNRCS has also printed and posted the selection criteria in the communities, allowing residents to fully understand how beneficiaries are chosen.

Speaking on the integrity of the process, LNRCS Secretary General Gregory T. Blamoh stated: "Our goal is to ensure that this project remains transparent and fair. Every step of the verification is guided by clear criteria so that the families who have been most impacted by disasters receive the support they truly need."

The project prioritizes female-headed households, families with persons with disabilities, pregnant or breastfeeding women, children under five, and elderly-headed households for cash transfers. For water access, communities affected by the 2024 flooding with no functional water facilities will be prioritized, while 200 smallholder and subsistence farmers will be supported with seeds, tools, and training on climate-smart agriculture.

Blamoh further emphasized: "By openly sharing the selection criteria with the communities, we are building trust and accountability. People can see for themselves that the Red Cross and its partners are targeting those in genuine need."

He added: "This project is more than aid; it is about dignity, fairness, and resilience. By carefully identifying the most vulnerable households, we ensure that the impact is meaningful and that recovery efforts strengthen the fabric of communities."

The ECOWAS is funding the project, which the Red Cross is implementing in partnership with the NDMA, seeking to restore livelihoods, reduce vulnerabilities, and build long-term community

The project which was launched in August is to Strengthen Resilience and Support Disaster-Affected Population (SRSDAP) in Liberia with ECOWAS "Clean Water, Stronger Livelihoods, Lasting Hope"