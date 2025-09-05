Liberia: The Fight Against Illicit Drugs - Time for the Government to Hold the Bull By the Horns and Not the Tail

opinion

It is now time for the government to hold the bull by the horns and not the tail in the fight against illicit drugs. For so long, the government has spoken about the fight against illicit drugs, but nothing seems to be changing as the sale and use of illicit drugs soar astronomically. If the government intends to win this fight and eradicate the sale and use of illicit drugs in the country, the government needs to be more intentional by starting the fight from within.

By starting the fight from within, the government needs to make it mandatory and periodically for all government officials, those appointed and elected, including civil servants to have a drug test, and if found positive, be dismissed, denied the office if said official was elected, and be prosecuted by the law. Officials of government, both appointed and elected, should set the examples if the government is really serious in the fight against illicit drugs.

In addition to the government starting the fight from within, protecting all our border entrances is another way the government can win the fight against illicit drugs. Making sure that all our border entrances (air, land, and sea) are tightened with maximum security and all individuals, goods, and vehicles coming into our borders be searched thoroughly, and anyone found smuggling illicit drugs into the country be prosecuted according to the law.

Prosecuting and punishing those smuggling and selling drugs in the country and not only the users will be a very smart move in fighting the sale and use of illicit drugs. Remember, effective border security is a cornerstone in the fight against drug trafficking

Additionally, paying our drug enforcement officers and other government agencies in the fight against the sale and use of illicit drugs adequately with bonuses for those who are performing well can be another way the government can fight this menace. To be sincere, one whose monthly salary is 150.00 USD or less is more likely to receive bribes and compromise with someone coming into the country with drugs that value thousands of United States Dollars.

The government needs to pay attention to those on the field and at our border entrances and not the top officials who are sitting in the offices. Providing the necessary logistics and equipment can also boost government's fight and effort against illicit drugs.

Building rehabilitation centers for drug users and addicts is another means by which the government can fight this battle against illicit drugs. Arresting and removing drug addicts and users from the streets and ghettos is not sufficient, but building rehabilitation centers that will provide therapies and training for rehabilitation is the way forward; for such facilities will offer users and addicts physical, occupational, and other therapies and skills. Remember, rehabilitation is a care that can help one get back, keep, or improve abilities that users and addicts will need for their daily lives and for the future.

I must commend the President, His Excellency Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. for the swift action taken recently in recalling from their offices all the top officials at the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, and at the same time urged him to do more at other agencies in this fight by taking actions rather than just talking.

The time has come and now is the time that the government holds the bull by the horns and not the tail in the fight against illicit drugs by being intentional and taking serious actions against those who are responsible and leading this fight.

May God continue blessings be upon our leaders and all those who are in the fight against illicit drugs in our country and may we succeed as a nation against this menace that is destroying our country and future leaders. Long live our common patrimony.

About the Author

The Rev. Dr. Slewion P. Lewis is an Ordained Priest of the Episcopal Church of Liberia, Dean of the Emmanuel W. Johnson College of Theology at the Undergraduate Program at Cuttington University, Director of Theological Education of the Episcopal Church of Liberia, and Priest-In-Charge at Grace Episcopal Church, Sugar Hill, Gbarnga, Bong County.