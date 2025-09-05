Nigeria: 9th NYG - Lagos Stun Hosts Delta to Secure Female Football Gold

press release

This triumph marks the fifth National Youth Games title for Team Lagos in the female football category, underscoring their dominance in youth football development.

Team Lagos claimed a memorable victory at the ongoing 9th National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, clinching the gold medal in the female football event after defeating hosts Team Delta in a thrilling final.

The highly competitive encounter, played at the St. Patrick's College football pitch, ended 1-1 in regulation time before Lagos triumphed 5-4 on penalties.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After a tense first half that produced no goals, Team Delta broke the deadlock in the second half, looking set to avenge their earlier group-stage defeat to Lagos.

However, the determined Eko girls struck back deep into added time, forcing the game into a penalty shootout.

Team Delta missed their first attempt from the spot -- a decisive moment that proved costly -- as Team Lagos calmly converted their kicks to seal victory.

The Lagos delegation, led by the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, celebrated the hard-fought win in style.

This triumph marks the fifth National Youth Games title for Team Lagos in the female football category, underscoring their dominance in youth football development.

Meanwhile, the Lagos boys' team secured a bronze medal after defeating Team Bayelsa 2-0 in the third-place match.

More gold for Team Lagos in volleyball and boxing

Thursday proved to be a golden day for Team Lagos, with additional victories in volleyball and boxing.

In volleyball, the Lagos teams delivered commanding performances in both the boys' and girls' finals, securing identical 3-1 victories.

In the boys' final, Team Lagos rallied from losing the first set to beat Team Bayelsa 21-25, 26-24, 25-13, 29-27.

In the girls' final, the Eko side overpowered Team Kaduna 25-13, 21-25, 25-7, 25-9 to claim gold.

Boxing also added to the medal haul, as Team Lagos produced a dominant showing with three gold medals and one silver:

Balogun Khadijat - Gold (38kg female)

Ramon Quam - Gold (40kg male)

Agboola Oyindamola - Gold (female category)

Idowu Adebayo - Silver (40kg female)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With victories across multiple disciplines, Team Lagos continues to strengthen its position at the top of the medals table as the Games approach the final stretch, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in grassroots sports development.