Liberia: Criminal Court 'C' Clears Abdullai Kamara of Corruption Charges, Restores His Legal Rights

5 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The First Judicial Circuit Court, Criminal Court "C," Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, has announced that all charges against Abdullai L. Kamara were dropped on August 1, 2025, following a Motion to Drop Misjoined Party. The ruling effectively discharged Kamara from further answering to the charges and restored his constitutional and statutory rights.

The case in question was filed by the Republic of Liberia, through the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), versus Madam Edwin C. Zackpa, former Chair of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), and Abdullai L. Kamara, CEO of Tamma Corporation, Monrovia.

The charges outlined in the indictment included economic Sabotage (Fraud on Internal Revenue) - Section 15.50, misuse of Public Money and Records (Theft, Illegal Disbursement, and Expenditure of Public Money) - Section 15.81, theft of property, misapplication of nntrusted property, criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation and criminal conspiracy.

The Court, however, made it clear that no criminal action is pending against Kamara before the First Judicial Circuit Court, Criminal Court "C."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It can be recalled that the LACC launched what has been described as an unjustified investigation into suspended LTA Chairman Abdullai Kamara, citing a General Auditing Commission (GAC) report. However, the GAC report did not mention Kamara in its findings.

Despite finding no evidence of corruption against him, the LACC nonetheless reported to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai that Kamara should be indicted. Following this recommendation, President Boakai suspended Kamara and instructed the Justice Ministry and LACC to conduct further investigations. The LACC, however, proceeded unilaterally to indict Kamara and dragged him before Criminal Court "C."

The Court later ruled that Kamara was not a party to the case and ordered his name dropped from the proceedings. Dissatisfied with the ruling, the LACC appealed to the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the lower court's decision, cementing Kamara's discharge.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.