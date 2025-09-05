Liberia: Ambassador Yorlay Pushes Liberia-France Partnership On Fisheries, Forestry, and Environment

Paris — Liberia's Ambassador to France, Dr. Teeko T. Yorlay, has advanced strategic bilateral cooperation with the French Government in the areas of fisheries, forestry, and environmental protection, during a high-level meeting with Gabriel Normand, Advisor to the French Minister for Ecological Transition.

Ambassador Yorlay underscored Liberia's commitment to strengthening ties with France and highlighted three priority areas for collaboration: sustainable fisheries management, forest conservation, and climate resilience.

Fisheries

The Ambassador emphasized the threats of climate change to Liberia's coastline, citing sea-level rise, erosion, and extreme weather. He appealed for France's support in protecting Liberia's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from illegal fishing and pollution; building climate resilience and sustainable marine industries; and advancing academic and technical cooperation, particularly through the University of Liberia's Fisheries Department.

Forestry

Ambassador Yorlay noted Liberia's five major protected areas -- including Sapo and Grebo-Krahn National Parks -- and called for French support in strengthening the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), developing eco-tourism infrastructure such as ecolodges and visitor centers, training forest rangers and funding biodiversity scholarships, facilitating joint scientific research and transboundary forest management; assisting Liberia with carbon measurement and national policy development.

Environmental Protection

The Ambassador praised France's global role in climate action and referenced Liberia's recent ratification of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty during the UN Ocean Conference in Nice. He requested French assistance in strengthening the EPA, Coast Guard, and FDA; accessing satellite vessel-tracking technology; collaborating with French research institutions such as IFREMER; supporting coastal resilience, mangrove restoration, aquaculture, and marine renewable energy.

France's Response

Mr. Normand welcomed Liberia's proactive stance and pledged France's support through both bilateral engagement and multilateral cooperation. He highlighted France's priorities in combating plastic pollution and ensuring strong African participation at COP30, urging Liberia to play an active role.

The meeting, according to Liberia's Embassy in Paris, reflects the government's push for economic and development diplomacy, while reinforcing shared commitments to environmental stewardship, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development.