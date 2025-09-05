Mali Files Icj Case Against Algeria Over Destruction of Military Drone

Mali's transitional government says it has filed a case against Algeria at the International Court of Justice, accusing its neighbour of "premeditated destruction" of a Malian military reconnaissance drone in March.

The complaint relates to the downing of a Turkish-made military drone on the night of 31 March near Tinzaouaten, in the Kidal region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mali's Ministry of Territorial Administration alleges Algeria shot down its drone to hinder Mali's military campaign against armed rebels.

It said the incident violated the principle of non-use of force, adding that Algeria had refused to provide evidence that the drone entered Algerian airspace.

The ministry called the destruction of the drone a "blatant aggression" and "the culmination of a series of hostile acts and malicious actions, repeatedly denounced by the Malian authorities".

Algeria had yet to publicly respond.

Immediately after it shot down the drone, the Algerian army said the aircraft had entered Algerian airspace near the border town of Tin Zaouatine - a stronghold for Tuareg separatists opposed to Mali's government. It did not specify who the drone belonged to.

A few days later, the military-led juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger recalled their ambassadors from Algeria in protest.

Algeria then closed its airspace to flights to and from Mali and recalled its ambassadors from Mali and Niger, describing the allegations as "serious and unfounded".

According to the Algerian Ministry of National Defence, radar data proves the drone had violated Algerian airspace near Tin-Zaouatine.

Growing tensions

Mali, along with neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, has been battling an insurgency by armed militants since 2012, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Following two military coups, the ruling junta expelled French troops and turned to Russia for help in ensuring its security.

But the security situation remains precarious, and attacks from extremist groups linked with al-Qaida have intensified in recent months.

The ICJ case comes as tensions rise between Algeria and its southern neighbours, including Mali.

Algeria once served as a key mediator during more than a decade of conflict between Mali's government and Tuareg rebels.

But the two countries have grown apart since a military junta staged military coups in 2020 and 2021, putting military personnel in charge of the country's key institutions.

Algeria has one of Africa's largest militaries and has long considered itself a regional power. But military leaders in neighbouring Mali and Niger have distanced themselves as they've championed autonomy and sought new alliances, including with Russia.

