Nigeria: Alleged Money Laundering - EFCC Declares Sujimoto CEO Ogundele Wanted

The EFCC has declared socialite and businessman Olasijibomi Ogundele, chief executive officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, wanted.

Sujimoto, a prominent luxury real estate and construction company in Nigeria, is renowned for its ambitious architectural designs and focus on high-end living in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency announced the development in a wanted notice signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, and posted on its official social media platforms on Friday.

According to the EFCC, Mr Ogundele is wanted in connection with an alleged case of fund diversion and money laundering.

"The public is hereby notified that Olasijibomi Suji Ogundele of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of diversion of funds and money laundering.

"Ogundele is a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government of Osun State, and his last known address is: G 29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State", the anti-graft agency stated.

The commission urged Nigerians with credible information on Mr Ogundele's whereabouts to contact the anti-graft agency through its offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.

Background

In October 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) in Abuja arrested Mr Ogundele over an alleged $325,000 fraud involving a client's payment.

The FCID launched an investigation into how Mr Ogundele's real estate firm received $325,000 from a client in November 2020 for a property deal but failed to deliver the project or issue a refund.

The probe followed a petition to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of criminal investigations by lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi of Law Corridor.

In the petition, signed by Mr Olajengbesi, the law firm's managing partner, he detailed that the real estate mogul collected $325,000 from one Kabiru Garba Ibrahim on 5 November 2020.

The amount represented 50 per cent of the agreed $650,000 for a three-bedroom flat at LeonardoBySujimoto Homes.

Mr Olajengbesi alleged that the conduct amounted to obtaining money by false pretence, fraudulent misrepresentation, and criminal breach of trust, as Mr Ibrahim has neither received the property nor a refund since 2020.

Mr Ogundele, however, denied defrauding the client.

This newspaper reported that he blamed the country's economic downturn and the naira's depreciation for the delay in fulfilling the contract.

Meanwhile, activist Scott Iguma confirmed on his Instagram page on Friday that Mr Ogundele was among those he had repeatedly accused of fraudulent real estate deals.

He added that, beyond being declared wanted by the anti-graft agency, he had also received a complaint alleging that Mr Ogundele owed another individual $1.9 million.

According to Mr Iguma, Mr Ogundele had failed to settle the debt since 2020.