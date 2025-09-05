Nigeria: FG Targets 10bn SCF Daily Gas Output By 2030

5 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The federal government has reiterated its target of producing 10 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) of gas per day by 2030, with fresh assurances that ongoing reforms are designed to position Nigeria as a global energy hub.

This commitment was made yesterday in Abuja by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during a strategic meeting with the management of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

According to Mohammed Manga, the ministry's spokesman, the session focused on boosting production, improving the investment climate, and addressing infrastructure gaps in the gas sector.

Edun said that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had taken decisive steps to stabilise the economy and encourage private sector growth in manufacturing and energy.

He pointed to recent agreements, including the landmark Deepwater deal with TotalEnergies, as proof of Nigeria's renewed attractiveness to investors.

"The President has stabilised the economy and created new opportunities for both manufacturing and energy. As we implement comprehensive tax reforms, your input will be vital in shaping a more attractive business landscape," the minister told the NLNG team.

He added that the government's reforms, particularly the rollout of digital trade systems, would eliminate inefficiencies and strengthen transparency. "We want a transparent, technology-driven environment where investors can confidently operate," Edun said.

In his remarks, NLNG managing director and chief executive officer Dr. Philip Mshelbila briefed the minister on the company's recent achievements. He said gas supply had improved alongside security on the Trans-Niger pipeline, while capacity utilisation had risen above 70 per cent.

On infrastructure, Mshelbila noted progress on the Bodo-Bonny Road project and urged the government to extend similar support to the East-West highway under the tax credit scheme.

The meeting is seen as a milestone in Nigeria's effort to unlock its vast gas resources, with stakeholders aligning efforts to meet the ambitious 2030 target.

With stronger reforms, better infrastructure, and closer government-private sector collaboration, Nigeria aims to consolidate its place in the global energy market, driving economic growth in line with President Tinubu's administration's Renewed Hope Agenda.

