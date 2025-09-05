Nigeria: Customs Begin Automation of Excise Registration System

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has concluded the pilot phase of its Automated Excise Register System (ERS), which was introduced as part of an extensive modernisation agenda for efficient excise administration.

The formal activation of the ERS follows a series of extensive field activities undertaken by the Service, which included rigorous User Acceptance Testing (UAT), system validation processes, and comprehensive hands-on training engagements with both Customs officers and excise factory personnel, the service said in a statement on Thursday.

"Building on this progress, the Excise Register System has officially gone live at three key excise facilities across the country: British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) PLC in Oyo State, International Tobacco Company (ITC) Limited in Kwara State, and Leaf Tobacco & Commodities Nigeria Ltd in Kaduna State.

"These factories were deliberately chosen as pilot sites in recognition of their strategic importance to Nigeria's excise sector and their capacity to provide a strong foundation for the nationwide rollout," Customs spokesman Abdullahi Maiwada said in the statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the pilot phase was conducted between July and August 2025, and it serves as a proving ground for the new digital platform. He said the pilot phase achieved a 75 per cent efficiency score during UAT at BATN, the successful integration of production and reporting systems across the factories, and strengthened collaboration between NCS and factory management teams.

With the commencement of live operations, Maiwada said all excise-related transactions at the three factories will now be managed exclusively through the ERS.

This includes recording production figures, computing excise duties, and generating statutory reports.

The adoption of the platform is expected to drastically reduce reliance on manual documentation, eliminate inconsistencies in data reporting, and enhance transparency across the excise value chain. "Ultimately, this transition is a crucial step towards building a more accountable and technology-driven excise administration framework," he stated.

He said the insights and lessons drawn from the pilot phase will provide a solid blueprint for the system's nationwide rollout. "It is also pertinent to note that the ERS stands as a central pillar of the Nigeria Customs Service's Trade Modernisation Project."

According to Maiwada, the next phase will be extended to cover other excise-regulated industries, including beverages, spirits, and additional segments of the manufacturing sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Customs called on industry operators and stakeholders to embrace the reform and provide constructive feedback as the system is expanded nationwide.

The service also seeks stakeholders' support in building a more robust and transparent excise regime that fosters compliance, enhances operational efficiency, and guarantees sustainable revenue growth for the government.