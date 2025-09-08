Ghana: Prof. Alidu Seidu Wins NDC Tamale Central Primaries

6 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana Legon, Prof. Alidu Seidu has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Tamale Central constituency with a landslide victory.

The elections, supervised by the party's Elections and IT Directorate in the Northern Region, saw Prof. Seidu poll 840 votes out of the total valid ballots cast.

His closest contender, Lawyer Hanan Gundadow Abdul-Rahaman, secured 536 votes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The other aspirants could not make significant gains, with Dr. Seidu Fiter obtaining 44 votes, Aliu Abdul-Hamid 23 votes, and the rest recording fewer than 10 votes each.

Related Articles

In all, 1,500 ballots were cast, with 6 ballots rejected and 7 spoilt ballots recorded.

The results were signed and declared by Dr. Arnold Mashud Abukari, NDC Northern Regional Director of Elections and IT.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) held parliamentary primaries in Tamale Central to choose a candidate for the upcoming by-election following the death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. Dr. Mohammed, who also served as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, tragically died in a military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District on August 6, 2025, alongside seven others.

His passing left the Tamale Central seat vacant, as required by Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the by-election for September 30, 2025. While the NDC moved quickly to open nominations and vet aspirants, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced it would not contest the seat, citing the need to respect the somber circumstances and promote national unity.

The NDC therefore organized the September 6 primaries to elect a candidate to represent the party in the by-election.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.