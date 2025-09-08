The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has accused President John Dramani Mahama of collapsing the principle of separation of powers in Ghana's democracy.

Mr. Ahiagbah said the judiciary, which is supposed to be an independent and equal arm of government, had been subjugated and systematically undermined under Mr. Mahama.

He claimed that political interference had created fear within the judiciary, preventing judges from carrying out their duties freely.

According to him, Article 146 of the Constitution was designed to protect the integrity of the judiciary and the office of the Chief Justice, but Mr. Mahama had abused it.

He argued that the threshold for removing a Chief Justice should be as high as impeaching a president or removing the Speaker of Parliament, and therefore should not be reduced to political maneuvering.

Mr. Ahiagbah warned that the president's actions had set a dangerous precedent for the future.

He said such interference could embolden future leaders to weaken the independence of the judiciary, which would harm the country's democratic development.