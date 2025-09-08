Nigeria: Journalist Erects Billboard to Call Sanwo-Olu's Attention to Deadly Spot in Lagos

The sign read: "Gov Sanwo-Olu fix this open manhole before it takes lives."

A broadcast journalist, Deji Badmus, has erected a billboard to draw the attention of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to an open manhole along the Ikeja axis leading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

In a video that went viral on Saturday, the multiple award-winning journalist and founder of TV360 was seen planting the billboard inside the uncovered manhole. The sign read: "Gov Sanwo-Olu fix this open manhole before it takes lives."

Mr Badmus said he took the step after narrowly escaping an accident at the spot. He explained that he had initially marked the hazard with a red cloth for more than three months, but government officials ignored it.

"That manhole has been open for about three months. I almost had an accident here, and just days ago, there was a terrible crash. Thank God no life was lost," he said.

"It is shocking this has been left like this on such a busy road that connects the international and local airports. Several cars have already run into it. It's a disgrace for a mega city like Lagos."

Mr Badmus appealed directly to Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene, stressing that no barriers had been erected to warn motorists.

Attempts by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday to reach the General Manager of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC), Tokunbo Ajanaku, were unsuccessful as calls to the contact listed online went unanswered.

Warnings unheeded

The incident adds to growing concerns over the theft of manhole covers across Lagos. In January, the Lagos State House of Assembly urged the governor to enforce environmental laws against scavengers responsible for stealing the covers.

The motion, moved by Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2), described illegal waste sourcing as a major threat to public infrastructure.

Other lawmakers, including Desmond Elliot (Surulere 1) and Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho 1), called for stricter enforcement, community whistle-blowing mechanisms, and registration of waste operators.

Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda, who presided at the time, also appealed to residents to serve as whistleblowers, warning that government alone cannot curb the menace.

The theft of manhole covers mirrors a wider pattern of infrastructure vandalism across Nigeria, affecting roads, bridges, pipelines, power facilities and telecom installations. Such acts have caused accidents, service disruptions, and huge financial losses.

LAMATA's measures

In April, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced it had begun replacing stolen metal and fibre composite covers at Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) laybys with treated wooden alternatives.

The wooden covers, which have no scrap value, are expected to reduce theft and improve safety.

LAMATA urged residents to take greater ownership of public infrastructure and protect it from vandals.

