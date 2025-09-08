Nigerian University Staffer Allegedly Involved in Admission Fraud

7 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

Admission racketeering is among major fraud cases in most Nigerian higher institutions.

Kenneth Nnaji, a staff member of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU) in Anambra State has been accused of engaging in admission fraud in the institution.

NAU, popularly known as UNIZIK, is a federal university in Anambra State.

The university's spokesperson, Louis Njelita, said in a statement on Saturday that Mr Nnaji was accused of collecting N400,000 from a prospective student's mother.

He said Mr Nnaji works at the Personnel Unit (Statistics) of the Registry Department in the university.

Mr Njelita said the staff member collected the money on the basis that he would secure admission for the prospective student into the Faculty of Medicine of the university.

"However, the deal was later renegotiated for admission into Nursing Science.

"The woman, who made the payment, reported Kenneth's actions to the acting vice-chancellor after he stopped picking her calls," he said.

The UNIZIK spokesperson said Mr Nnaji admitted his actions when confronted in the presence of top university officials, including Chief Safety Officer Ken Chukwurah and Chief Legal Officer Maurice Izunwa.

Mr Njelita said the vice-chancellor of the institution, Carol Arinze-Umobi, has reiterated the university's policy on admission.

He quoted Mrs Arinze-Umob, a professor, as stressing that "admission is free."

"The matter has been referred to the appropriate disciplinary committee, and the university community awaits the outcome.

"This decisive action is seen as welcome development, and it is hoped that it will serve as a deterrent to others who may be tempted to engage in similar acts of corruption," he said.

Not the first time

This is not the first fraud case in UNIZIK.

In 2023, the university suspended 14 staff members, including academic and non-academic workers, for alleged fraud.

At least five lecturers were indicted for various offences, including extortion of money from students who successfully completed their courses.

One lecturer was dismissed for using a student to extort other students.

Admission racketeering is among major fraud cases in many Nigerian higher institutions.

In November 2023, the Nigerian Senate began investigation into alleged admission racketeering in the country's tertiary institutions.

