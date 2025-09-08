Malawi: Vitumbiko Mumba On the Rise As Running Mate

7 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

The Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) says Malawi Congress Party's running mate, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, is steadily gaining ground across the country since President Lazarus Chakwera picked him as his number two.

IPOR data also shows UTM's Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka is riding a wave of momentum, while DPP's Jane Ansah remains the most widely recognized name on the ballot.

Still, the survey reveals an important trend: 62% of Malawians say they would not change their vote even if they disliked a presidential candidate's choice of running mate.

Meanwhile, political rallies are attracting more Malawians than before--attendance has jumped from 44% to 54% since the campaign kicked off.

But political analyst Professor Michael Chasukwa has cautioned against reading too much into the crowds. He said some people go to rallies simply for entertainment, curiosity, or to see motorcades--not necessarily out of political loyalty.

"Big numbers don't always mean big votes," Chasukwa warned.

