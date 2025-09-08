Malawi: Chakwera Storms Blantyre With High-Energy Rally At Njamba

President Lazarus Chakwera this Sunday storms Blantyre with a high-octane rally at Njamba Freedom Park, as Malawi enters the decisive final week of campaign marked by a fierce scramble for swing votes.

The Njamba rally comes hot on the heels of new findings by the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR), which show a surge in Chakwera's nationwide popularity, while Peter Mutharika's support has taken a dip since the campaign began. According to IPOR's second phase results, Chakwera's support has grown by 5%, while Mutharika's has fallen by 2% -- a sign that MCP is gathering unstoppable momentum as the clock ticks down to polling day.

At Njamba, Chakwera is expected to target the 11% of undecided voters and 5% who refused to disclose their preference, seeking to tilt the balance further in his favor.

The President will also use the rally to showcase his administration's development footprint in Blantyre, a high-stakes battleground with 306,342 registered voters in the city and 166,499 in the rural district. Among the projects he will highlight are:

Agriculture & Food Security: 1,037 beneficiaries redeemed AIP subsidies; MK402 million disbursed as NEEF fertilizer loans covering 412 hectares; 95,491 households supported with MK7.5 billion worth of food; climate-smart public works reaching 16,946 beneficiaries.

Social Protection: COVID-19 urban cash transfers reached 71,517 households; price shock interventions cushioned 48,444 families; social cash transfers supported 11,909 households.

Infrastructure & Energy: A 200-hectare Nkawinda Irrigation scheme developed; MK10.9 billion in NEEF loans disbursed to 12,319 beneficiaries; 145 households connected under MAREP-9; 17,059 households connected under MEAP; major upgrade of Chileka Airport's international departures terminal.

Education & Social Services: 195 security staff houses built; 6 new schools constructed, 71 classrooms added, and 859 teachers recruited; school feeding programs in 233 schools; 102 new housing units completed; 3 houses built for persons with albinism.

Urban Development: Construction of the Commercial Court to fast-track commercial dispute resolution; arrears cleared for the Soche Stadium project to resume completion; key roads upgraded including Newlands-Manje, Lali Lubani, Namiwawa-Sunnyside, and Ndirande-Nkolokoti.

Water & Sanitation: The Malawi Water Supply and Sanitation Project (2022-2028) improving services for over 330,000 people; Mudi Dam rehabilitation underway; six new reservoirs under construction; 60 smart water kiosks installed; 332km of pipes being upgraded; 5,179 households connected to piped water.

With Blantyre holding one of the largest voting blocs in the South, today's rally is not just another campaign stop -- it is Chakwera's show of force in enemy territory, a bid to sway undecided voters, and a declaration that MCP's momentum is peaking when it matters most.