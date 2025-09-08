Nigerian Security Agency, SSS, Threatens X Over Activist's Tweet

7 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

The SSS claims that supporters of the president, angered by the tweet, have started protesting on the streets

Nigeria's State Security Service (SSS, also known as DSS) has written to X Corp, the owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), demanding the deletion of a tweet by activist Omoyele Sowore or face official repercussions.

6th September, 2025The Chairman and CEO X Corp. Bastrop County,Texas USA Email: press@x.comRE: MISLEADING INFORMATION AND WILLFUL, INTENTION TOFURTHERING AN IDEOLOGY CAPABLE OF SERIOUS HARM,INCITEMENT TO VIOLENCE, CYBER CRIME, HATE SPEECH TO DISCREDIT/DISPARAGE THE PRESIDENT... pic.twitter.com/f4kAxt6Vop-- Department of State Services (DSS) (@OfficialDSSNG) September 7, 2025

In the letter, which the agency shared on its X handle early on Sunday, it accused Mr Sowore of using his tweet to disparage and ridicule Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu.

In the tweet posted by Mr Sowore on 25 August, he criticised a foreign trip to Brazil by President Tinubu and the statement the president made during the trip.

This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly! pic.twitter.com/uwtMBu1tL2-- Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 26, 2025

"This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly," Mr Sowore wrote.

The SSS claims that supporters of the president, angered by the tweet, have started protesting on the streets, "thereby creating political tension."

It, therefore, asked X to take down the tweet within 24 hours or it would "be compelled to take far-reaching measures."

