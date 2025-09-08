Nigeria/Rwanda: World Cup Qualifier - Why I Benched Troost-Ekong, What We'll Do Against South Africa - Chelle

Chelle said it was his decision not to feature skipper William Troost-Ekong in the first half against Rwanda.

Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Chelle has expressed delight over his team's victory against Rwanda's Amavubi in their World Cup qualifying match in Uyo.

Chelle made the remarks during a post-match briefing at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday.

He said he was pleased with the first-half performance, noting the Eagles' 70 per cent possession, which he attributed to the Rwandan players' fatigue.

"This is why, in the second half, they did not press us. After our goal, we had two wingers, more professionals, and it was the plan.

"We are happy because we won by one, but we cannot face South Africa with that formation. I am happy only because of Tuesday's game," he said.

Chelle said it was his decision not to feature skipper William Troost-Ekong in the first half, insisting his priority was securing three points.

"This is my choice. I do not need to explain. My job is to make decisions. Winning proves the decision was good," he explained.

He added, "If I fix something, it is based on my heart and analysis. My technical staff and I evaluate players carefully before deciding."

Chelle noted his tactical preference for a 4-4-2 diamond or flat formation, stressing his need for a strong defence.

He, however, lamented that the Super Eagles wasted several scoring opportunities despite dominating the Amavubi.

Earlier, Captain William Troost-Ekong admitted he took responsibility for not starting the match against Rwanda.

He praised Benjamin Fredrick for an "amazing performance" against Rwanda, though he noted the youngster had faced significant pressure in previous matches.

Troost-Ekong thanked fans and supporters in Uyo, saying it was good to reconnect with them. "We never stopped believing. Welcome back to the family," he said.

He stressed that Tuesday's match against South Africa would be decisive, calling for focus and consistency.

"We really believe in what we are doing. We must take it step by step. The next step is South Africa," Troost-Ekong added.

(NAN)